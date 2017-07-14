menu


Bolsa Mercado Is Closing

Friday, July 14, 2017 at 5:19 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Today, Oak Cliff begins the mourning process after word got out that Bolsa Mercado will close at the end of the summer.
After a customer spotted a new real estate listing, word got out today that Bolsa Mercado is not renewing its lease, and the Oak Cliff coffee shop, restaurant and market will close at the end of August, the Oak Cliff Advocate reports.

The cafe is letting go of its physical location but will continue its catering business.

“The biggest part of our sales, overwhelmingly, is catering,” co-owner Christopher Zielke told the Advocate. “The front of the house never really paid for itself without that.”

Bolsa Mercado, a sister cafe to nearby Bolsa, has always been more than just a coffee shop or sandwich spot.

“Bolsa the restaurant was always supposed to be a local wine and goods market," Justo Blanco, director of operations, told the Observer earlier this year. "That part of the business never took off, so when we opened Bolsa Mercado, we decided to open a concept that would feature local producers and goods.”

You've got until the end of summer to treat yourself to Bolsa Mercado's breakfast tacos and delightful iced Topo Chico-espresso concoction.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

