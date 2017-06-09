menu

Bolsa Flips Frozen Rosé the Bird With Its Latest Summer Cocktail, the No Way Frosé

Ghost on More Than Your Tinder Date With a New Downtown Dallas Ghost Pub Crawl


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Bolsa Flips Frozen Rosé the Bird With Its Latest Summer Cocktail, the No Way Frosé

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Eat this beauty quickly because Dallas weather isn't kind to a popsicle.
Eat this beauty quickly because Dallas weather isn't kind to a popsicle.
Susie Oszustowicz
A A

While the frosé was summer's coolest cocktail last year, the beast of a drink is still making waves around Dallas. Everyone and her white, fluffy dog is making a frozen monstrosity with rosé, and few are unique.

Related Stories

But our favorite bar ladies at Bolsa are, per usual, bucking the trend with their own take: a cocktail using rosé with a different frozen element, a popsicle. The No Way Frosé is simple, just Orange Combier, Aperol, sparkling rosé and soda garnished with mint, baby's breath and a tropical popsicle.

The pivotal flavor-morphing element is not just any popsicle; they didn't want the fancy, hipster, bespoke variations. Bolsa went for the favorites of every 5-year-old, the store-bought brands that are as ubiquitous as summer sunburn. The best part? There's a joke on the stick. That means you can laugh at hipsters and their frozen pink drinks while also laughing at a corny dad joke.

You'll have to both eat and order this drink quickly because it'll only be available from Friday, June 9, until sold out.

Bolsa, 614 W. Davis St.

Susie Oszustowicz
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Bolsa
More Info
More Info

614 W. Davis St.
Dallas, TX 75208-4744

214-367-9367

www.bolsadallas.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >