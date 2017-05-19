menu


Bowen House's Matcha Do About Nothing Is Instagram Gold

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
There's much ado about Bowen House's Matcha Do About Nothing.EXPAND
There's much ado about Bowen House's Matcha Do About Nothing.
Susie Oszustowicz
Aside from the Unicorn Frappuccino, matcha seems to be the caffeinated drink of choice for Instagram posters everywhere. Matcha is a finely ground, shade-grown tea that's higher in caffeine than regular teas. Its green hue looks strange — to us, at least (what happened to black coffee?) — but matcha offers more than just great social media fodder.

Since it's the cool thing to do at Starbucks, you just know that the cocktails aren't far behind, and Bowen House tackled the trend by combining it with mezcal in one of its new cocktails, the Matcha Do About Nothing. The matcha lends a bit of sweetness to the smokiness of the cocktail, and lemon juice adds a bit of brightness.

Fire up your cameras.

Matcha Do About Nothing
1 egg white
2 oz. El Silencio mezcal
1 oz. matcha syrup
3/4 oz. lemon juice
3 dashes hopped grapefruit bitters
3 dashes honey bitters
Mint leaves
Lime wheel

Dry shake all ingredients except mint and lime wheel, then wet shake with ice. Double strain in big, chilled coupe glass, then garnish with a mint sprig in a lime wheel.


Bowen House, 2614 Boll Street (Uptown)

Susie Oszustowicz

