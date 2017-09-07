What to Do This Weekend: BrewFest, Chocolate Fest and State Fair-Inspired Doughnuts

EXPAND Dallas Observer's annual Brewfest takes place at the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday. Kathy Tran

If you like beer and chocolate — and you live in Dallas — you're about to have a very good weekend:

Judging by the look of your sauvignon-stained hydration bladder, you're someone who appreciates a good pre-party. And whether you have plans to attend

or not, there's a BrewFest pre-party at Lekka Henderson with your name on it. Enjoy a special tapping of Texas Ale Project's bourbon-barrel aged The Caucasian and cocktail specials, in addition to games and BrewFest ticket giveaways.

What it be: BrewFest Pre-Party at LEKKA

When it do: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where dat is: 1921 N. Henderson Ave.







This weekend, the Dallas Chocolate Festival returns, bringing with it more cocoa over the course of two days than an average oompa loompa will see in a lifetime. Friday events include a cake walk featuring cakes from area eateries and a circus-themed midway party. Tickets are $50 and include wine and cocktails, carnival games and hors d’oeuvres. Participants must be 21 or older to attend.

On Saturday, sample and shop for chocolates, pastries and specialty items from local and national chocolate artisans. You can also participate in classes or watch demonstrations by Madame Cocoa. Admission is $35 for adults and $5 for kids.

What it be: Dallas Chocolate Festival

When it do: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where dat is: 1807 Ross Ave.







Not that we're biased or anything, but if you're going to go to one food event this week, it should be BrewFest 2017. This outdoor beer orgy will feature more than 500 beers, of which you get to try 12 samples, 2 ounces each, for $42. If that leaves you feeling sad about the other 488 beers, remember that additional sampling cards will be available for purchase. Guests must be 21 or older with a valid ID.

What it be: Dallas Observer Brewfest

When it do: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where dat is: Dallas Farmers Market, 1010 S. Pearl Expressway

Luck and Glazed Donut Works are combining forces again as they work to bring an end to as many diets as possible. Their weapons? Beer and doughnuts. If the historical popularity of this event is any indicator, Dallasites are waiting for a reason to bring their Paleo regimens to a crushing, yeasty halt. The pairings this round honor the state fair. They include caramel corn with Pegasus City's Cannoneer Imperial Amber Ale and a fried sausage roll with Revolver's Blood & Honey American Wheat Ale. Tickets are $18 and must be reserved in advance for one of three seatings.

What it be: Doughnut and Beer Pairing: Texas State Fair Edition

When it do: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where dat is: Luck, 3011 Gulden Lane







Like Jiro, do you dream of sushi? Of silken fish met with forged steel? Of having your own rice dealer? If so, we may have found the class for you. Uchi Dallas will teach guests how to create uchi makimono — aka sushi rolls — like a pro. During this educational, informational class, you'll also learn about the history of makimono. Oh, and did we mention you get to eat, too? The multicourse meal with a welcome cocktail is $75 per person. Reserve your place by calling 214-855-5454.

What it be: Sushi Rolling Class

When it do: 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where dat is: 2817 Maple Ave.


