Whiskey and beer? Here, here!EXPAND
Whiskey and beer? Here, here!
courtesy Brooklyn Brewery

Beer Mansion Bringing an Epic Party-Within-a-Party to Deep Ellum

Susie Oszustowicz | June 14, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

In Texas, we do things big. Even when a New York brewery comes to town, it knows this. That's why, on Brooklyn Brewery's stop in Dallas, it decided to offer a cocktail with not just one Texas whiskey, but two.

The Blazing Aces, one of the beertails it's offering at the Beer Mansion, a massive two-day party coming to Deep Ellum this weekend, is Brooklyn Brewery's take on a prickly pear margarita. To top it off, a Sorachi Ace hop salt lends notes of lemongrass and dill.

Stop by Beer Mansion — there are three party sessions, one Friday and two Saturday — to try out this beertail and others while exploring the "unconventional and eccentric beer bash" offering Brooklyn Brewery's finest alongside Dallas brews and food. Enjoy live music, lounges, bars and more beer, all on multiple levels, creating the sensation of multiple parties in one.

Blazing Aces ($1*): Balcones Brimstone, Balcones Baby Blue, prickly pear syrup, lime juice, cayenne pepper, Sorachi Ace hop salt rim


Beer Mansion by Brooklyn Brewery, Friday and Saturday, June 15-16, 2616 Commerce St. *Each cocktail tasting at the Beer Mansion is one ticket. Tickets are sold in sheets of 12 for $12.

