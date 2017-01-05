Brunch is Coming: A Look at the Restaurants Coming to the Morning After Brunch Fest

EXPAND Are you ready for epic-brunch? Houston Press photo

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Dallas Farmers Market will be transformed into a brunch-lovers' mecca filled with cornbread waffles, smoked salmon hash and bloody mary bars. If you haven't snagged tickets yet, you'd better do it soon — pre-sales were crazy, and this fest in on track to sell out.

Another reason to grab tickets soon: Ticket prices increase on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Buy tickets now to pay $25 for GA and $55 for VIP. Starting at midnight on Jan. 10, prices go up to $35 for GA and $65 for VIP.

Here's a look at a few of the restaurants that have already signed on for the event — and trust us, many more are to come:

Bread Winners

Company Café

Cook Hall

Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard

FNG Eats

Full Circle Tavern

Grayson Social

Hypnotic Donuts

Ida Claire

Independent Bar & Ktichen

LUCK at Trinity Groves

Mesa Restaurant

Meso Maya

Pollo Tropical

STIRR

The Island Spot

TJ's Seafood

Knife at the Highland Dallas

Sundown at Granada

La Bodega's



Brunch never looked so good.

The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dallas Farmers Market.

