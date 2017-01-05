menu

Brunch is Coming: A Look at the Restaurants Coming to the Morning After Brunch Fest


Brunch is Coming: A Look at the Restaurants Coming to the Morning After Brunch Fest

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 8:52 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Are you ready for epic-brunch?EXPAND
Are you ready for epic-brunch?
Houston Press photo
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Dallas Farmers Market will be transformed into a brunch-lovers' mecca filled with cornbread waffles, smoked salmon hash and bloody mary bars. If you haven't snagged tickets yet, you'd better do it soon — pre-sales were crazy, and this fest in on track to sell out.

Another reason to grab tickets soon: Ticket prices increase on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Buy tickets now to pay $25 for GA and $55 for VIP. Starting at midnight on Jan. 10, prices go up to $35 for GA and $65 for VIP.

Here's a look at a few of the restaurants that have already signed on for the event — and trust us, many more are to come:

Bread Winners
Company Café
Cook Hall
Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard
FNG Eats
Full Circle Tavern
Grayson Social
Hypnotic Donuts
Ida Claire
Independent Bar & Ktichen
LUCK at Trinity Groves
Mesa Restaurant
Meso Maya
Pollo Tropical
STIRR
The Island Spot
TJ's Seafood
Knife at the Highland Dallas
Sundown at Granada
La Bodega's


Brunch never looked so good.

The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dallas Farmers Market.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Dallas Farmers Market
More Info
More Info

1010 S. Pearl
Dallas, TX 75201

214-939-2808

www.dallasfarmersmarket.org

