Brunch is Coming: A Look at the Restaurants Coming to the Morning After Brunch Fest
|
Are you ready for epic-brunch?
Houston Press photo
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Dallas Farmers Market will be transformed into a brunch-lovers' mecca filled with cornbread waffles, smoked salmon hash and bloody mary bars. If you haven't snagged tickets yet, you'd better do it soon — pre-sales were crazy, and this fest in on track to sell out.
Another reason to grab tickets soon: Ticket prices increase on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Buy tickets now to pay $25 for GA and $55 for VIP. Starting at midnight on Jan. 10, prices go up to $35 for GA and $65 for VIP.
Here's a look at a few of the restaurants that have already signed on for the event — and trust us, many more are to come:
Bread Winners
Company Café
Cook Hall
Dot's Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard
FNG Eats
Full Circle Tavern
Grayson Social
Hypnotic Donuts
Ida Claire
Independent Bar & Ktichen
LUCK at Trinity Groves
Mesa Restaurant
Meso Maya
Pollo Tropical
STIRR
The Island Spot
TJ's Seafood
Knife at the Highland Dallas
Sundown at Granada
La Bodega's
Brunch never looked so good.
The Morning After, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Dallas Farmers Market.
Related Location
1010 S. Pearl
Dallas, TX 75201
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!