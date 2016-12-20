Burnt Ends, Beef Ribs and Bacon: The Best DFW Barbecue of 2016

This year, the bacon burnt ends at Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth went from food truck fare to a menu item at Heim's first brick-and-mortar. Plans for a second location are already in the works. Beth Rankin

It's been a busy year for barbecue aficionados in the Dallas area. The "barbecue boom" of the last several years seems to show no signs of tapering off, which is a good thing for those always on the hunt for the next great spot for smoked meats. Here at the Observer, the popularity of barbecue in DFW has given us plenty to talk about in between piquant bites of smokey brisket.

Sprinkled among our coverage of local joints this year, we pontificated on why we stand in line for good barbecue and tried calm the angry hordes who think barbecue is ruined when you add sauce. We also highlighted our favorite spots for barbecue north of Dallas, provided a guide to the area's best burnt ends, and shared the story of how a Dallas mom made barbecue a key to her son's homeschooling curriculum. All the while, we do our best to keep you informed of the latest and greatest in barbecue openings, because let's face it, these ribs aren't going to eat themselves. While we wipe the sauce from our hands and try to get the smoke out of our clothes, we leave you with our favorite new (or improved) barbecue establishments from the year that was.

Smoked meats and craft beer? Yes, please. Chris Wolfgang

Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery

509 W. State St., Garland

It was just one year ago that Intrinsic Smokehouse opened their doors in downtown Garland, combining their own craft beer and barbecue into a single location that's still unlike any other establishment in DFW. Perhaps the best feature of Intrinsic is their constant innovation; the beer list is always changing, and on the food front, they find new takes on barbecue classics (can you say "meat sundae"?) to keep patrons coming back for more.

EXPAND Wanna be an adult? Go to Lakewood Smokehouse and eat this. Observer file photo

Lakewood Smokehouse

1901 Abrams Road

Owners Jason Hall (who owns 3 Stacks Smoke & Tap House in Frisco), John Patenburg and Mike Mullen recognized a dearth of barbecue available in East Dallas and brought Lakewood Smokehouse to the rescue. The smoked proteins (brisket, turkey, pulled pork or a sausage sourced from Deep Ellum's Rudolph Meats) are available in any number of combinations — by the pound, on a combo plate, stuffed in an Empire Bakery bun or on a pizza. Show up early and partake of the excellent appetizers and a smoky cocktail, too.

EXPAND Fourteen dollars of happiness at Winner's BBQ in Plano. Chris Wolfgang

Winners BBQ

3200 14th St., Plano

It took us some effort to find it, but we're glad we did, because Winner's BBQ is serving up arguably some of the best barbecue in Plano. We found the brisket to be perfectly rendered and moist but felt the ribs were the stars of the show; they came heavily seasoned with a dry rub of spices and were cooked flawlessly. The restaurant itself may not be much to look at, but it's what's inside that counts, and the food definitely makes Winner's worth the visit.

EXPAND 18th & Vine's two-meat plate with chicken and house-made sausage. Melissa Hennings

18th & Vine

4100 Maple Ave.

As much coverage as we seem to give to 18th & Vine, you'd think they had us on the payroll. We promise that we're not (and the fact that they're located just down the street from the Observer offices is a happy coincidence). Simply put, the press that 18th & Vine gets is well deserved. What started as an upscale expression of Kansas City style barbecue continues to wow us with a smoky take on brunch and a number of secret off-menu sandwiches. And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention their textbook burnt ends.