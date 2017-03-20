menu

Soon You Can Buy Your Pup a Birthday Cake at This 'Natural' Bakery and Deli for Dogs

Soon You Can Buy Your Pup a Birthday Cake at This 'Natural' Bakery and Deli for Dogs

Monday, March 20, 2017 at 1:59 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
If you've ever wanted to treat your pup to a peanut butter pie, this new business coming to North Richland Hills is right up your alley.
If you've ever wanted to treat your pup to a peanut butter pie, this new business coming to North Richland Hills is right up your alley.
Courtesy of Wag N' Wash
A A

There's a new "natural" bakery and deli coming to North Richland Hills, but there's a twist: none of their fresh-baked treats and deli items are meant for human consumption.

At Wag N' Wash Food & Bakery, a franchise that has 15 locations in eight states, you can wash your own pup at self-service stations, have your dog's nails trimmed after a bath or utilize full grooming services, according to a press release. After your pooch's spa day, you'll be able to treat them to a selection of natural dog foods and house-made baked goods and deli items.

Pumpkin ravioli, carob muffins, Poochie Sushi, turkey loaf — everything on this menu is created just for dogs, and you can even order custom-made birthday cakes that can feed up to four large dogs or eight small pooches. Even if you're not grabbing a pie for your dog, there's a pet store-sized selection of dog food with an emphasis on all-natural kibbles. There's even a selection of raw foods and freeze-dried foods from brands like Primal, perfect for the paleo pup in your life.

A rendering of what the plaza will look like once Banfield Vet Clinic and Wag N' Wash are finished.
A rendering of what the plaza will look like once Banfield Vet Clinic and Wag N' Wash are finished.
Courtesy of NewQuest Properties'

The DFW dog wonderland, slated to open in late August or September, is part of the second phase of development for North Tarrant Marketplace, a "grocery-anchored community retail center" located at the intersection of North Tarrant Parkway and Precinct Line Road. Kroger, currently open, is the anchor tenant in phase one of the development, and the second phase is anchored by L.A. Fitness and will also soon be home to businesses like Banfield Vet Clinic, Jersey Mike's Subs and Mattress Firm.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

