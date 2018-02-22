Urbano Cafe Gives East Dallas the Straightforward Neighborhood Restaurant It Deserves

Just under nine years ago, before a salad of raw, cubed fish painted with soy sauce became everyone’s favorite food fad, East Dallas’ Urbano Cafe had poke on the menu. Chef Keo Velasquez, who helped owner Mitch Kauffman get his kitchen off the ground, sparked casual pasta dishes with his born-and-raised Hawaiian background.

“We eventually had to take it off because it became a trend,” says Kauffman, owner of the humble little neighborhood gem. "I didn't know what it was when he put it on the menu."

An hour after lunch rush, the streets surging with cold rain, I’m the sole diner. The shucking sound of a cook's whisk on a metal bowl mixes with “Tangled Up in Blue,” and it feels like a real, honest-to-goodness neighborhood spot. More customers will come later.