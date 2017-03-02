Calling All Basic Bitches: Cedar Grove Has the Perfect Cocktail For You

EXPAND This drink would even impress @TheFatJewish. Trevor Landry

Basic bitch status — many Dallas women (and some men) have it, but get offended if you tell it like it is. Cedar Groves is owning it with a cocktail that will grant immediate basic bitch status to anyone who orders it, thanks to two super basic elements: rosé and sparkling wine. Oh, and it's jellied.

Thanks to the gelatin, the recipe is a bit more complicated than just pouring some ingredients and shaking them up, so stop into Cedar Groves and save yourself some time. Let them deal with the gelatin.

Basic Bitch

1 4-oz. mold of refrigerated rosé gelatin*

5 oz. Prosecco Place gelatin in wine glass and top with prosecco. *Rose Gelatin

5 liters of rosé wine

2 cups sugar

20 sheets of gelatin

1 tablespoon of salt

Cut berries Prepare gelatin then add cut berries. Let refrigerate overnight.



Cedar Groves, 4123 Cedar Springs Road

