Calling All Basic Bitches: Cedar Grove Has the Perfect Cocktail For You

The Tipsy Alchemist's Down the Rabbit Hole Is a Bizarre Yet Perfect Cocktail for Spring


Calling All Basic Bitches: Cedar Grove Has the Perfect Cocktail For You

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
This drink would even impress @TheFatJewish.EXPAND
This drink would even impress @TheFatJewish.
Trevor Landry
Basic bitch status — many Dallas women (and some men) have it, but get offended if you tell it like it is. Cedar Groves is owning it with a cocktail that will grant immediate basic bitch status to anyone who orders it, thanks to two super basic elements: rosé and sparkling wine. Oh, and it's jellied.

Thanks to the gelatin, the recipe is a bit more complicated than just pouring some ingredients and shaking them up, so stop into Cedar Groves and save yourself some time. Let them deal with the gelatin.

Basic Bitch
1 4-oz. mold of refrigerated rosé gelatin*
5 oz. Prosecco

Place gelatin in wine glass and top with prosecco.

*Rose Gelatin
5 liters of rosé wine
2 cups sugar
20 sheets of gelatin
1 tablespoon of salt
Cut berries

Prepare gelatin then add cut berries. Let refrigerate overnight.


Cedar Groves, 4123 Cedar Springs Road

Susie Oszustowicz
4123 Cedar Spring Rd.
Dallas, TX

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

