Calling All Basic Bitches: Cedar Grove Has the Perfect Cocktail For You
This drink would even impress @TheFatJewish.
Trevor Landry
Basic bitch status — many Dallas women (and some men) have it, but get offended if you tell it like it is. Cedar Groves is owning it with a cocktail that will grant immediate basic bitch status to anyone who orders it, thanks to two super basic elements: rosé and sparkling wine. Oh, and it's jellied.
Thanks to the gelatin, the recipe is a bit more complicated than just pouring some ingredients and shaking them up, so stop into Cedar Groves and save yourself some time. Let them deal with the gelatin.
Basic Bitch
1 4-oz. mold of refrigerated rosé gelatin*
5 oz. Prosecco
Place gelatin in wine glass and top with prosecco.
*Rose Gelatin
5 liters of rosé wine
2 cups sugar
20 sheets of gelatin
1 tablespoon of salt
Cut berries
Prepare gelatin then add cut berries. Let refrigerate overnight.
Cedar Groves, 4123 Cedar Springs Road
