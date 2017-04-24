Crepes, Churros and Cajun Food: Carrollton Koreatown Gets Five New Restaurants

Five new restaurants are coming to the bustling plazas of Carrollton's Koreatown. Courtesy of NewQuest Properties

Carrollton's Korea Town, an ever-growing conglomerate of niche restaurants and Asian grocery stores located just off the President George Bush Turnpike, has added three new restaurants, with two more opening in May, according to a press release.

Already open: Kickin Crab, a Cajun seafood franchise with several locations in California (this is their first in Texas); Churro Alley, a new concept specializing in "handcrafted churros" with a variety of toppings; and Rice Chicken, a Korean fried chicken franchise that, with the opening of its new Carrollton location, now has two restaurants in DFW, according to a press release from NewQuest Properties, which owns the shopping centers.

Coming in mid-May: T Swirl Crepe, a New York-based company that already has 13 locations nationwide, which sell both sweet and savory Japanese crepes made from gluten-free rice flour and wrapped in paper to enable a "'meal on the go' experience," according to the release. Also opening in May: Too Thai Street Eats, "a new concept for a Dallas-based restaurateur," according to the release, which doesn't elaborate on the identity of the restaurateur.

With these five new restaurants, Carrollton Town Center is "93.7 percent leased, with only four vacant spaces in the 11.6-acre phase one at 2450 Old Denton Road in Carrollton," according to the release. Phase two of NewQuest's development will bring in a 6,500-square-foot First Intercontinental Bank, which "will add 42,683-square feet to the Asian Fusion-style project."

"To date, Carrollton Town Center has attracted 22 restaurants and retailers, many new to Texas," NewQuest Properties says. "The concentration of innovative shopping opportunities and the vast 'foodie' experience has quickly evolved into a destination."

