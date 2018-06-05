This New Hawaiian Tea Shop Brews Bold Teas Using an Espresso Machine

Fresh brews, tart lemonades and fruity smoothies are all on the menu at this new spot in Carrollton, Texas. What used to be a Starbucks has since been repurposed as a rustic boba tea and coffee bar right on the corner of Frankford and Old Denton.

TeaLatte has a nostalgic vibe, friendly vibe. Kids sit at a table in the middle of the room playing Uno, backpacks at their feet, and the atmosphere feels homey. Until recently, TeaLatte Bar — a sister company to Teapresso — only had locations in Hawaii, but the company decided to take a dip in the LoneStar state, opening new locations in Houston and Carrollton.

This paradise of cold summer drinks and hot morning pick-me-ups gives coffee and tea a new spin. Every drink on the vast menu of teas is gluten-free and made to order without the use of powders or GMO products.