At Cafe Brown Sugar, Hot Dogs Are Brunch Food and Dessert Waffles Are Hot at Dinner

The waffle plate is one of the cafe's three brunch options. If hot dogs and bacon aren't your thing, opt for the croissant plate, which includes your choice of egg or chicken salad.

Today's restaurant industry landscape is saturated in bespoke lighting and rustic-modern fixtures, with design seemingly giving way to parody. At two stories tall, Carrollton's Cafe Brown Sugar is a bit of a standout in this sea of cookie-cutter archetypes. Upstairs, biblical wallpaper — a remnant of the space's former life — shares the wall with messages left by the cafe's patrons. This graffiti reflects a modern-day penchant for self-promotion and an unabashed embrace of the vulgar. These walls, with their add requests, phallic cartoons and wise men processions, are a diamond in the interior-design rough.

During the day, Brown Sugar caters to those taking a shot at productivity. Students armed with laptops and chai lattes like to claim the New Jersey-chic booths on the second floor to study. Meanwhile, the older professionals cordon themselves off downstairs, where seating abounds and there is a dearth of "for a good time" calls to action on the walls.

With hours extending until 11 p.m., the cafe becomes a Korea Town hot-spot at night, a place to socialize over bubble teas and dessert waffles. These waffles, which Brown Sugar is known for, come in several varieties, and toppings include fresh fruit, a few scoops of ice cream and a sweet sauce.