Celebrate National Beer Lover's Day With $15 Off Tickets to This Weekend's BrewFest

EXPAND Put on your beer-drinkin' hats and snag tickets to BrewFest today to get a hella good deal. Kathy Tran

On Saturday night, the Dallas Farmers Market will transform into a craft beer wonderland for the Dallas Observer's seventh annual BrewFest, where you can sip from a selection of more than 500 beers. If you haven't snagged tickets yet, you're in luck: In honor of National Beer Lovers' Day, we're throwing a flash sale on tickets to this weekend's beer-stravaganza.

From 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. today (Sept. 7), you can snag tickets for $15 off. For just $27, you can enjoy more than 500 local, international and craft beers, local food and music. Without the discount, tickets will set you back $42 for general admission (with 12 samples, 2 ounces each, and more available with the purchase of additional sampling cards).

You'll find more than beer at this hoppy festival: There's a Charles Smith Wine Garden, Community BeergARTen, FC Dallas Game Zone, Mini of Dallas Biergarten, Modelo Especial Cantina, Tullamore D.E.W. Snug, Whole Foods Market Local Beer Boulevard and more. Buy tickets today and celebrate your frugality at a BrewFest pre-party tonight at Lekka.

