menu

Celebrate National Beer Lover's Day With $15 Off Tickets to This Weekend's BrewFest


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Celebrate National Beer Lover's Day With $15 Off Tickets to This Weekend's BrewFest

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Put on your beer-drinkin' hats and snag tickets to BrewFest today to get a hella good deal.EXPAND
Put on your beer-drinkin' hats and snag tickets to BrewFest today to get a hella good deal.
Kathy Tran
A A

On Saturday night, the Dallas Farmers Market will transform into a craft beer wonderland for the Dallas Observer's seventh annual BrewFest, where you can sip from a selection of more than 500 beers. If you haven't snagged tickets yet, you're in luck: In honor of National Beer Lovers' Day, we're throwing a flash sale on tickets to this weekend's beer-stravaganza.

Related Stories

From 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. today (Sept. 7), you can snag tickets for $15 off. For just $27, you can enjoy more than 500 local, international and craft beers, local food and music. Without the discount, tickets will set you back $42 for general admission (with 12 samples, 2 ounces each, and more available with the purchase of additional sampling cards).

You'll find more than beer at this hoppy festival: There's a Charles Smith Wine Garden, Community BeergARTen, FC Dallas Game Zone, Mini of Dallas Biergarten, Modelo Especial Cantina, Tullamore D.E.W. Snug, Whole Foods Market Local Beer Boulevard and more. Buy tickets today and celebrate your frugality at a BrewFest pre-party tonight at Lekka.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

Related Event

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >