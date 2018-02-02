Food News: Bishop Arts Gets Stoked for Central Market, Taqueria La Ventana Expands and More

In this week's food news round-up, a local taqueria expands, British pub food comes to Richardson and more:
- The former Cafe Brasil on Cedar Springs is about to get new life as the fifth location of taco franchise Taqueria La Ventana, "an authentic Mexico City taqueria designed with eclectic, funky interiors and fused with a modern Texas sensibility," according to a press release. The 1,653-square-foot taqueria with a 1,200-square-foot patio, at 3847 Cedar Springs Road, will serve the restaurant's familiar 10 meat and veggie tacos, burritos, bowls and salads, along with Mexican beer and margaritas.
- If there's one genre of food we don't have in spades around here, it's British pub food. British chef Nick Barclay is hoping to change that with Fish & Fizz, his take on a fish and chip joint, CultureMap reports. The Richardson seafood-centric spot will also serve "English dishes like bangers and mash and Cornish pasties," according to CultureMap. "The fizz part refers to beverages, all of which will sparkle, including Champagne, sparkling wines, Prosecco, craft beer and soft drinks." The restaurant is slated to open in the spring.
- According to a tiny mention at the end of a recent Dallas Morning News update about new developments in Bishop Arts, the newspaper confirms a rumor the neighborhood has long been hoping is true: Central Market is opening a grocery store in the trendy retail district. All these new developments under construction will significantly increase population density in Bishop Arts, on nearby Zang Boulevard and in a currently quiet stretch of land between Bishop Arts and Jefferson Boulevard. The neighborhood has been abuzz about new potential grocery options ever since word spread last summer that H-E-B had bought land in the area. It's no H-E-B Plus, but in a neighborhood with so few grocery options, every little bit helps.
- The forthcoming Foodhall at Crockett Row in Fort Worth has announced a few more tenants joining the food hall that has already signed Knife Burger by John Tesar and the Dapper Doughnut. According to a press release:
"Fort Worth’s cowboy chef, Grady Spears, will debut a new concept called Graze, focused on sweet and savory chicken & biscuits and other comfort foods.
"Inspired by their west side restaurant Tokyo Café, owners Jarry & Mary Ho and chef Kevin Martinez will open a fresh sushi concept at the food hall.
"Press Waffle Co., owned by brothers Bryan and Caleb Lewis, will feature housemade authentic Belgian waffles and locally roasted coffee.
"Former Texas Christian University football star David Hawthorne will open Not Just Q, a from-scratch barbecue-and-more spot."
The 16,000-square-foot food hall will also feature a full bar and seating for approximately 70 people outside. It will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The West Seventh development is slated to open sometime this year.
- Shell Shack is expanding into Denton, according to a press release. The DFW seafood joint, which opened its first location in Uptown in 2013, is opening its sixth location this spring in the old Dani Rae’s Gulf Coast Kitchen at 2303 S. Interstate 35E with a remodeled 3,500-square-foot space with a full bar.
