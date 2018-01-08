Charlie's Creole Kitchen Keeps the Pot Boiling After Family Split and Name Change

Twenty-eight years after he opened Dodie's Cajun Diner on Greenville Avenue, Charlie McGuinness was required to change its name. McGuinness moved to Dallas in the 1970s from New Orleans, and he’d opened up a Cajun-classics spot in a city where it wasn’t easy to find grandma’s gumbo recipe. Now, McGuinness has nothing to do with the Dodie’s chain you’ll find in Allen, Rockwall and just down the street on Greenville, the one humming across from the Blue Goose Cantina half a mile away.

McGuinness’ spot became Charlie’s Creole Kitchen last year. McGuinness was in business with his son Chris McGuinness when some family issues compelled Charlie to buy his son out of the original Dodie's. Later, Chris opened up a new, not-Charlie’s Dodie’s Reef down the street at 2821 Greenville (Charlie’s spot is at 2129). Then, Chris sold Dodie’s to Mark and Kelly Bunting, and Charlie McGuinness and his son sued each other in the process. There were tangles of bankruptcy, and the Buntings bought the name for $25,000, Charlie McGuiness says. The Buntings offered to let him buy the name back for $25,001, and he passed.

“I’m not involved in the chain whatsoever," Charlie says of the Dodie’s Cajun restaurants. “I had to change everything at my restaurant after 28 years. But nothing’s changed but the sign and the name. It’s my grandmother’s recipes.”