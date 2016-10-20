menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Chase the Red Dragon at Bistro 31 and Toulouse

Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 10:02 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Bistro 31 and Toulouse paid aromatic flavors with tequila and Thai spice to create the Red Dragon.
Bistro 31 and Toulouse paid aromatic flavors with tequila and Thai spice to create the Red Dragon.
Courtesy of BlackBookInk
A A

The Red Dragon, a gorgeous cocktail now available at Bistro 31 & Toulouse, brings together Génépi liqueur, Casa Dragones tequila and Thai chili syrup. Génépi is an herbal liqueur similar to absinthe that is sometimes used as a digestif. In this cocktail, the strong and somewhat overpowering flavor of Génépi is balanced with spice thanks to the Thai chili. While a little spicy, it's a light but flavorful pairing to a meal.

RED DRAGON
0.75 oz. Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila
0.75 oz. Génépi Liqueur
0.75 oz. lime juice
0.75 oz. Thai chili syrup
3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

Add all ingredients, shake and strain into coupe glass and garnish with edible orchid. 

Related Stories

Bistro 31, 87 Highland Park Village #200 (Highland Park), bistro31dallas.com
Toulouse, 3314 Knox Street (Highland Park), toulousecafeandbar.com

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Bistro 31
More Info
More Info

87 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205

214-420-3900

miles
Toulouse Cafe and Bar
More Info
More Info

3314 Knox St.
Dallas, TX 75205

214-520-8999

www.toulousecafeandbar.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >