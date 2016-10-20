Chase the Red Dragon at Bistro 31 and Toulouse

Bistro 31 and Toulouse paid aromatic flavors with tequila and Thai spice to create the Red Dragon. Courtesy of BlackBookInk

The Red Dragon, a gorgeous cocktail now available at Bistro 31 & Toulouse, brings together Génépi liqueur, Casa Dragones tequila and Thai chili syrup. Génépi is an herbal liqueur similar to absinthe that is sometimes used as a digestif. In this cocktail, the strong and somewhat overpowering flavor of Génépi is balanced with spice thanks to the Thai chili. While a little spicy, it's a light but flavorful pairing to a meal.

RED DRAGON

0.75 oz. Casa Dragones Blanco Tequila

0.75 oz. Génépi Liqueur

0.75 oz. lime juice

0.75 oz. Thai chili syrup

3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters Add all ingredients, shake and strain into coupe glass and garnish with edible orchid.

Bistro 31, 87 Highland Park Village #200 (Highland Park), bistro31dallas.com

Toulouse, 3314 Knox Street (Highland Park), toulousecafeandbar.com

