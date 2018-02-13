The Love of Your Life Probably Needs These Macarons

Maybe you're great in the sack. You're a sex sherpa guiding your lover to new levels of ecstasy and exploration. For you, Valentine's gift-shopping won't be necessary. For the rest of us, there are macarons.

Yes, macarons. Some may argue it's a tired trend, that they never taste as good as they look. These people haven't tried Chelles. There's a reason we awarded these little beauties Dallas' Best Macaron of 2017. Their crisp, glossy shells yield to fluffy, perfectly chewy middles — utterly delicious and a hell of a lot more interesting than the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates.