The Love of Your Life Probably Needs These Macarons

Maybe you're great in the sack. You're a sex sherpa guiding your lover to new levels of ecstasy and exploration. For you, Valentine's gift-shopping won't be necessary. For the rest of us, there are macarons.
Yes, macarons. Some may argue it's a tired trend, that they never taste as good as they look. These people haven't tried Chelles. There's a reason we awarded these little beauties Dallas' Best Macaron of 2017. Their crisp, glossy shells yield to fluffy, perfectly chewy middles — utterly delicious and a hell of a lot more interesting than the traditional heart-shaped box of chocolates.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Two special flavors — chocolate-dipped strawberry and rose — have been added to the rotation for Valentine's Day. The mini mac pac (six macarons, $11) should suffice if you're a good kisser. If not, the 40-macaron, $85 mac tower makes up for a multitude of inadequacies.
And if you prefer your macarons with a side of light bondage, there's always Savor Patisserie's new Shades of Gray collection.
Chelles Macarons, 920 S. Harwood St. (Dallas Farmers Market) and 2979 W. 15th St., Plano
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!