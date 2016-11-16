Chili's 'Removes' Cedar Park Manager Who Took Away a Vet's Free Veteran's Day Meal

A DFW Chili's is under fire this week after a Veteran's Day promotion went sour. Image via Chili's Cedar Hill Facebook page

This week, the internet has been focusing its rage on a DFW Chili's where a U.S. army veteran had his free Veteran's Day meal taken away after a man in a Donald Trump T-shirt questioned his military service.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, 47-year-old Ernest Walker brought his service dog to the Cedar Hill Chili's on Veterans Day, hoping to take advantage of the franchise's offer to serve a free meal to all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel. As the Morning News reports, things went south after Walker was approached by a man wearing a Donald Trump T-shirt:

As Walker tells it, an elderly white man wearing a Donald Trump shirt approached him and said that he was in Germany and that blacks weren't allowed to serve there. Walker, who is black, says he was wearing his old Army uniform. The man walked to the back of the restaurant, Walker says, and a waitress came to pack his leftovers. Then a manager showed up. In a widely shared Facebook post, Walker wrote that the manager claimed another guest said Walker was not "a real soldier" because he was wearing his hat indoors. Walker said he provided a military ID at the manager's request, along with his discharge papers. "The guest also said your dog is not a service dog," Walker says the manager told him.

In a video Walker later posted to his Facebook page, the Chili's manager took away his take-out bag containing his free meal.

Since the incident, Chili's has been bombarded by angry internet comments, enraged that a manager would take such action despite the fact that Walker had proof of his military service. Brinker International, the company that owns Chili's, released a statement apologizing and claiming the franchise has "removed" the manager who took Walker's meal away.