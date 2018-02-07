What to Do This Weekend: Valentine's Brew Bus, Goat Yoga at a Barbecue Joint and Cochon555

Are you young? Are you hungry? We have the event for you. Browse a curated selection of denim from Deep Ellum Denim and check out Jack Mason's custom watches as part of this event, which celebrates local entrepreneurs and the Deep Ellum maker and creative scene. There will also be jewelry from OpalMilk, artwork and handmade cards from Color Snack Creative Studio, and shaves and cuts from High & Tight Barbershop. To ease you into that shopping and/or haircut state of mind, drinks will be available from Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co., Deep Ellum Distillery and the Deep Ellum Brewing Co.

What it be: Young and Hungry: Celebrating Dallas Creatives

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8

Where dat is: 3030 Canton St.







Goat yoga: You've seen the articles, the pictures of Spandex-clad women and men stretching and centering themselves amid a petting zoo. Now it's your turn. Treat yourself to a morning of goat yoga at Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ. A $35 ticket includes an all-levels-welcome yoga class (with goats, duh) and a post-workout Grey Goose cocktail. Proceeds go to the Here's Your Reminder project. Don't forget your mat and water; the goats want you to stay hydrated.

What it be: Happy Goat Yoga For Charity

When it do: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 10

Where dat is: 1950 Market Center Blvd.

Watch the wheels go ’round and ’round from your spot on the Brew Bus. For $60, the bus will take you to tastings at three breweries: Lakewood, On Rotation and Community Beer Co. There will also be a snack courtesy of Luck and a commemorative snifter for all your commemorative snifter needs. In between stops, tour guides will educate you on the North Texas brew scene. It's like Ms. Frizzle and the Magic School Bus, but Ms. Frizzle will most likely have a beard, and all of her students will be buzzed.

What it be: Dallas Brew Bus — Valentine's Tour

When it do: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where dat is: 1530 Inspiration Dr.

You don't have to be on Bourbon Street to commemorate Mardi Gras in style. Head to Oak Highlands Brewery for its third annual Mardi Gras celebration. This event in the taproom will feature beers, beads, lawn games and food from Charlie's Creole Kitchen. Entry is free, and beers can be purchased by the glass. Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands will cover the first 100 beers sold.

What it be: Mardi Gras at OHB

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10

Where dat is: 10484 Brockwood Road







When beer and chili collide, beautiful things are bound to happen. Join North Texas breweries at LUCK for a chili cook-off where the secret ingredient isn’t exactly secret: beer. Each participating brewery will craft chili using one of its beers. Does IPA marry well with ancho chile? Should beans and brews ever cross paths? Only you can decide. A $10 donation, which goes to the North Texas Food Bank, gets you 10 samples and a say in the vote. Following the knock-down, drag-out competition, LUCK will also add the winning chili to its menu for a limited time.

What it be: North Texas Craft Beer and Chili Challenge

When it do: noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

Where dat is: 3011 Gulden Lane





The Duroc. The Large Black. The Berkshire. Such heritage breed pigs as these put our common pink pigs to shame. For what could be more magnificent than the figgy, umami smack of Berkshire pork or the warmly spiced, floral taste of some lovely Red Wattle? If you've never tried pork from a heritage pig, Cochon555 is your chance. A whopping 1,500 pounds of pig will be available for sampling as part of this chef-driven event. Before the event, five local chefs will receive heritage pigs from which to craft a variety of enticing dishes. The winner goes on to Cochon's national competition, but the ethos behind this contest is to eat and drink all of the things, so there really can't be any losers. A $130 general admission ticket includes three hours of tastings and endless rounds of beverages.

What it be: Epic Pork Event Cochon555

When it do: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11

Where dat is: 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd.

