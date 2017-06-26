menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 67: Gorditas from Cocina de Mama

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 71: Sushi Yokohama's No-Rice Sushi Rolls


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 67: Gorditas from Cocina de Mama

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Brian Reinhart
Chicharron (back) and asado de puerco gorditas from Cocina de Mama at Inwood Road and Maple Avenue.EXPAND
Chicharron (back) and asado de puerco gorditas from Cocina de Mama at Inwood Road and Maple Avenue.
Brian Reinhart
A A

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Tucked into an anonymous little strip mall at the corner of Inwood and Maple, behind the little La Paisanita taco stand in the parking lot, is a bright yellow sign that says “Cocina de Mama.” Don’t ignore it.

Cocina de Mama is cash-only and, depending on whether or not Mama herself is around, doesn’t always speak English. But the homemade corn tortillas are some of the best you can buy north of the Trinity River, and there’s no better breakfast in the Medical District than two or three gorditas here, stuffed with guisados (stewed meats). We like the bold red, ultra-tender asado de puerco, but there’s chicharron en salsa verde too, plus stewed nopales (cactus) for a veggie option.

Oh, one more thing, breakfast seekers: Each super-filling gordita is only $1.75.

Brian Reinhart
Brian Reinhart has been the Dallas Observer's food critic since spring 2016. In addition, he writes baseball analysis for the Hardball Times and covers classical music for the Observer and MusicWeb International.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >