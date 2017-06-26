100 Favorite Dishes, No. 67: Gorditas from Cocina de Mama

EXPAND Chicharron (back) and asado de puerco gorditas from Cocina de Mama at Inwood Road and Maple Avenue. Brian Reinhart

Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Tucked into an anonymous little strip mall at the corner of Inwood and Maple, behind the little La Paisanita taco stand in the parking lot, is a bright yellow sign that says “Cocina de Mama.” Don’t ignore it.

Cocina de Mama is cash-only and, depending on whether or not Mama herself is around, doesn’t always speak English. But the homemade corn tortillas are some of the best you can buy north of the Trinity River, and there’s no better breakfast in the Medical District than two or three gorditas here, stuffed with guisados (stewed meats). We like the bold red, ultra-tender asado de puerco, but there’s chicharron en salsa verde too, plus stewed nopales (cactus) for a veggie option.

Oh, one more thing, breakfast seekers: Each super-filling gordita is only $1.75.

