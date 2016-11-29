Coming to Dallas in February: The Morning After, Dallas' First Brunch Festival

EXPAND The Morning After is a brunch fest that's already proven popular in Houston . Now, it's coming to Dallas in early 2017. Francisco Montes

Dallas takes brunch pretty seriously. In this city, "brunch culture" isn't just an obnoxious trendy catchphrase — it's a thing, and a big-money thing at that. Brunch draws huge crowds to weekend hotspots in restaurant-laden neighborhoods like Uptown, Deep Ellum and Oak Cliff. Now, the city is getting its first full-blown brunch festival: The Morning After, a Dallas Observer brunch sampling event that brings together the city's best restaurants to serve up all the hangover-friendly food and cocktails you can handle.

The event will go down from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the perfect location: Dallas Farmers Market, a spot that's already a huge draw for weekend morning crowds.

General admission to the fest will gain you entry into the event, unlimited brunch samples, eight brunch cocktail/champagne/beer samples and the ability to buy additional sampling cards if you didn't get your fill on the first round. VIP tickets will get you admission into the event 30 minutes early to beat the crowds.

Tickets for the fest go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. If you sign up for the Dallas Observer Dining Newsletter, you'll gain access to the exclusive pre-sale that runs from Tuesday, Dec. 13, through Friday, Dec. 16. Ticket prices will be released soon. Keep an eye on this website for updates.

The Morning After is a 21-and-up event and it'll happen rain or shine — so get ready, Dallas, because brunch is about to finally get its day.

