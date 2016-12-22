Cook Hall's CookieChata Is a Rich, Steamy Mug of Booze Goodness

If this is the way the cookie crumbles, we're good with it. Susie Oszustowicz

Bartenders have a propensity to make warm, rich cocktails in the winter (which we're all about). Cook Hall's answer to a rich winter cocktail, the CookieChata, will make you feel like you just stepped off the slopes without the hassle of the uncomfortable boots or, you know, the cold.



If you have a milk frother at home, take a stab at this simple cocktail recipe — or pop into Cook Hall to enjoy a mug without the hassle.

CookieChata

5 tablespoons of chocolate syrup

1 cup of milk

Shot of RumChata

Steamed milk foam

Nutmeg

Cinnamon Warm and blend chocolate syrup and milk using a hot steam frother. Add shot of RumChata to cocktail shaker and shake. Pour into mug and top it off with steamed milk foam and a dusting of nutmeg and cinnamon.



Cook Hall at the W Hotel, 2440 Victory Park Lane

