menu

Cook Hall's CookieChata Is a Rich, Steamy Mug of Booze Goodness

Jettison Brings Booze and Brews Together for an Excellent Coffee Cocktail


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Cook Hall's CookieChata Is a Rich, Steamy Mug of Booze Goodness

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
If this is the way the cookie crumbles, we're good with it.
If this is the way the cookie crumbles, we're good with it.
Susie Oszustowicz
A A
Bartenders have a propensity to make warm, rich cocktails in the winter (which we're all about). Cook Hall's answer to a rich winter cocktail, the CookieChata, will make you feel like you just stepped off the slopes without the hassle of the uncomfortable boots or, you know, the cold.

Related Stories

If you have a milk frother at home, take a stab at this simple cocktail recipe — or pop into Cook Hall to enjoy a mug without the hassle.

CookieChata
5 tablespoons of chocolate syrup
1 cup of milk
Shot of RumChata
Steamed milk foam
Nutmeg
Cinnamon

Warm and blend chocolate syrup and milk using a hot steam frother. Add shot of RumChata to cocktail shaker and shake. Pour into mug and top it off with steamed milk foam and a dusting of nutmeg and cinnamon.


Cook Hall at the W Hotel, 2440 Victory Park Lane

Susie Oszustowicz
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Cook Hall
More Info
More Info

2440 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219

214-397-4111

www.cookhalldallas.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >