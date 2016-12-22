Cook Hall's CookieChata Is a Rich, Steamy Mug of Booze Goodness
If this is the way the cookie crumbles, we're good with it.
Susie Oszustowicz
If you have a milk frother at home, take a stab at this simple cocktail recipe — or pop into Cook Hall to enjoy a mug without the hassle.
CookieChata
5 tablespoons of chocolate syrup
1 cup of milk
Shot of RumChata
Steamed milk foam
Nutmeg
Cinnamon
Warm and blend chocolate syrup and milk using a hot steam frother. Add shot of RumChata to cocktail shaker and shake. Pour into mug and top it off with steamed milk foam and a dusting of nutmeg and cinnamon.
Cook Hall at the W Hotel, 2440 Victory Park Lane
2440 Victory Park Lane
Dallas, TX 75219
