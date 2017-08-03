menu

Cool River's Strawberry Flip Is Literally Telling Us to Cool Off

Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
Keep cool with this acai cocktail.
Photo courtesy of Cool River
The writing is on the wall — well, on the drink in this case. Garnishes have gotten literal. Cool River's new summer cocktail, the Strawberry Flip, has a garnish that makes it clear that this is the right way to cool off this summer. Organic açai powder is added with a stencil to the top of the head, created by vigorously shaking a cocktail containing egg white (or in this case, meringue powder).

The only question is, if they have to tell you it's cool, is it?

The Strawberry Flip, $12: Hand-selected private label Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon, strawberry syrup, lemon juice and bitters, topped with organic açai powder


Cool River Cafe, 1045 Hidden Ridge (Irving), coolrivercafe.com

Susie Oszustowicz

