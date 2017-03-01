D Magazine Loses Senior Travel, Food Editor Nancy Nichols

iryna1 via Shutterstock

Nancy Nichols, a D Magazine senior editor specializing in food and tavel, is no longer full-time at the publication, she announced today in a post on Facebook. She will continue to contribute to the magazine on a contract basis, she says, but is leaving her gig as a senior editor. Nichols is still listed as a senior editor on the magazine's masthead, but in her Facebook profile, she lists her titles as food and travel editor at D and editor and blogger for SideDish, D's food blog. Nichols says she'll continue to work on SideDish.

"We will not replace Nancy, who is irreplaceable," says Tim Rogers, D's editor. Critic Eve Hill-Agnus and Catherine Downes, assistant dining editor, will stay at the helm of D's food coverage.

