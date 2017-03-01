D Magazine Loses Travel and Food Editor Nancy Nichols

iryna1 via Shutterstock

Nancy Nichols, D Magazine's food and travel editor, is no longer a full-time senior editor at the publication, she announced today in a post on Facebook. She will continue to contribute to the magazine on a contract basis, she says, but is leaving her gig as the magazine's food and travel editor. Nichols is still listed as a senior editor on the magazine's masthead, but in her Facebook profile, she lists her titles as food and travel editor at D and editor and blogger for SideDish, D's food blog. Nichols says she'll continue to work on SideDish.

We've reached out to D's Editor Tim Rogers to ascertain whether or not the magazine plans to fill its open food editor position and will update if we hear back.

