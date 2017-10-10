menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 1: Grilled Beef Tournedos (AKA Steak Frites) at The Grape

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 4: Wild Mushroom Toast at Local Moto + Provisions


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 1: Grilled Beef Tournedos (AKA Steak Frites) at The Grape

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
This classic French dish is a must-order at The Grape.EXPAND
This classic French dish is a must-order at The Grape.
Beth Rankin
A A

In honor of the 2017 Best of Dallas® issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Related Stories

There's no denying that Dallas loves steak. Without a longstanding regional dish of our own, the city has become known for its seemingly endless array of classic and modern steakhouses. But one of the best steak dishes in Dallas isn't found at a stodgy, expensive steakhouse — you'll find it at a 45-year-old French bistro on Greenville Avenue.

For his take on the classic steak frites, chef-owner Brian Luscher marinates center-cut tenderloin filets in garlic, herbs, olive oil and pepper and grills the steak, which gives it a complex, smoky flavor profile that's undeniably comforting. The steak is bathed in a red wine demi-glace and Maître d'Hôtel butter (a compound butter made with lemon juice, parsley and seasoning) and served with fresh-cut fries sprinkled liberally with a house seasoning blend and fresh herbs.

This take on steak frites — listed on the menu as grilled beef tournedos ($36, $26 for a half portion) — is by far one of the most underrated steaks in a city that's known for them, making this dish feel like a beautiful discovery and a fun treat while dining in The Grape's romantic, intimate dining room.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Grape
More Info
More Info

2808 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206

214-828-1981

www.thegraperestaurant.com

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >