100 Favorite Dishes, No. 1: Grilled Beef Tournedos (AKA Steak Frites) at The Grape

This classic French dish is a must-order at The Grape. Beth Rankin

In honor of the 2017 Best of Dallas® issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

There's no denying that Dallas loves steak. Without a longstanding regional dish of our own, the city has become known for its seemingly endless array of classic and modern steakhouses. But one of the best steak dishes in Dallas isn't found at a stodgy, expensive steakhouse — you'll find it at a 45-year-old French bistro on Greenville Avenue.

For his take on the classic steak frites, chef-owner Brian Luscher marinates center-cut tenderloin filets in garlic, herbs, olive oil and pepper and grills the steak, which gives it a complex, smoky flavor profile that's undeniably comforting. The steak is bathed in a red wine demi-glace and Maître d'Hôtel butter (a compound butter made with lemon juice, parsley and seasoning) and served with fresh-cut fries sprinkled liberally with a house seasoning blend and fresh herbs.

This take on steak frites — listed on the menu as grilled beef tournedos ($36, $26 for a half portion) — is by far one of the most underrated steaks in a city that's known for them, making this dish feel like a beautiful discovery and a fun treat while dining in The Grape's romantic, intimate dining room.

