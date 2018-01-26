The Most Humble Chili-Cheeseburger in Dallas

It may not appear modest, but the Smokestack burger at 18th and Vine is all heart and no flash ($14 at lunch).

Chili-smothered cheeseburgers aren’t usually sandwiches that feel restrained. They’re usually loud, insane messes, like a bad school marching band. Picking up a torrentially drenched chili cheeseburger stains your hands and your shirtsleeves orange, and clumps of mystery meat taste like a metal can. When Texas chili is hurled on burgers and hot dogs like an afterthought condiment, it triggers the monsters from the Upside Down. Texas chili isn’t a condiment — it’s a meal.

Treating chili like ketchup is like restoring a '63 Pontiac GTO in your garage and then driving it into a shitty lake. The chili-smothered burger at 18th and Vine, Dallas’ cultured barbecue joint, reins in the madness. It balances rich, dark chili — a comforting meal in any setting — against a flame-grilled cheeseburger.

It’s carrying two big fried onions, but there’s nothing gaudy about it. It has humble inspirations.