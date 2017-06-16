Dallas Bar Patios You Can Actually Enjoy on a Sweltering Summer Day
|
Drinks with a view ... and air conditioning at NYLO South Side
Courtesy of the NYLO South Side
Welcome to the 2017 Dallas Summer Drinking Guide, your blueprint to the best summer ever. Hang with us and we'll lead you to the city's best summer drinks, parties and hotspots.
Summer in Texas is a tricky thing.
By the time the rest of the country has entered prime patio season, we've found ourselves basically living on the surface of the sun — which can make things sweaty for the increasingly large number of Dallas bars and restaurants with extensive outdoor dining spaces.
For some bars, it's just a matter of adding fans and misters to their covered patios. For others, it's all about creating shade with trees or canopies. Some bars offer refreshing large-format cocktails (like the Standard Pour's massive four-person Moscow Mule) to entice patio diners on a hot day.
These bars and restaurants in particular have created outdoor oases that you can still enjoy on a sweltering summer day. Just remember to sip plenty of water between cocktails — and no, a giant Moscow Mule does not count as hydration.
|
Pre-concert drinks, made possible with fans and misters.
Courtesy of Sundown at The Granada
Sundown at Granada
3520 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
Shade: Partial
Fans: Yes
Misters: Yes
Sundown not only provides a nice amount of shade, but you're likely to hear some great music while you're enjoying the second-floor patio. Grab a table along the railing so you can check out the view.
|
Trinity Groves created plenty of shady patio space outside most of its restaurants.
Kathy Tran
Trinity Groves
3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)
Shade: Partial
Fans: At select restaurants
Misters: At select restaurants
The developers of Dallas' restaurant Mecca, Trinity Groves, did it right. It's the Oprah of patios: "You get a patio, and YOU get a patio!" And thank God for that. Not only will you find some killer happy hour deals at some of these restaurants, but there's plenty of space to enjoy those great deals without melting in direct sunlight.
|
Courtesy of Henry's Majestic
Henry’s Majestic
4900 McKinney Ave. (Knox/Henderson)
Shade: Yes
Fans: Yes
Misters: Yes
Henry's Majestic has the trifecta of perfect summer patios — shade, fans and misters — and serves solid food and crafty cocktails. Yeah, we'll go ahead and call this one heaven. Thanks, Henry.
|
Whether it's pre-movie cocktails or brunch boozing, Ivy Kitchen has what you need and plenty of shade to enjoy it.
Courtesy of Ivy Kitchen
Ivy Kitchen
5411 Belt Line Road, Addison
Shade: Yes
Fans: No
Misters: No
If you're planning a movie night, look up movie times for LOOK Theater and get there an hour early to enjoy happy hour on the patio of the adjoining restaurant, Ivy Kitchen. If you're lucky (or just a good planner), you'll catch some live music, which often includes the wildly erratic but intoxicating musical stylings of Dallas favorite Goga.
|
Water Grill's huge patio leaves nothing to be desired, thanks to its extra-sofa seating and craft cocktails.
Courtesy of Water Grill
Water Grill
1920 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
Shade: Yes
Fans: No
Misters: No
Uptown's new seafood restaurant brings us not only fresh-as-they-could-be marine eats but also an outdoor Shangri-La of sorts. The sprawling 2,000-square-foot patio offers table dining and, of course, sofa space for sipping its Dallas-exclusive cocktails, the Harwood and the Lone Star.
|
Truck Yard's patio
Kathy Tran
Truck Yard
5624 Sears St. (Lower Greenville)
Shade: Partial
Fans: No
Misters: No
Do we even have to say it? Truck Yard has the best outdoor drinking space in Dallas. The only rub is the lack of shade, which can be found and, in fact, enjoyed if you arrive early enough in the evening (or the day for you weekend warriors). If you're really lucky, you'll get a spot in the Tree House for prime people watching.
|
The Blind Butcher's patio will save you from the blinding heat.
Courtesy of Blind Butcher
Blind Butcher
1919 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
Shade: Yes
Fans: Yes
Misters: Yes
This Lowest Greenville patio offers a cool spot to enjoy local beer and house-made sausage, but make sure you're out by midnight, or you'll turn into a Blind Butcher. (Is that how the fairy tale goes?)
|
Savor offers people-watching opportunities at Klyde Warren Park.
Courtesy of Savor
Savor Gastropub
2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Uptown)
Shade: At certain times
Fans: Yes
Misters: Yes
Savor's patio may offer the best people watching of the bunch since it overlooks Klyde Warren Park, but the food and drink aren't to be overlooked. If you find a cozy spot on this patio, keep it for the day.
|
The Ivy is your new day-drinking haven.
Courtesy of The Ivy
The Ivy
5334 Lemmon Ave. (Oak Lawn)
Shade: Ample
Fans: Yes
Misters: No
The Ivy, formerly Ivy Tavern, is ready to entertain the bunch. With an outdoor pool table, plenty of TVs and enough booze to get an army sloshed (which it does most weekend nights), this patio isn't a bad place to spend a Sunday funday.
|
Americano will get you on Italian time.
Courtesy of Americano
Americano
1530 Main St. (Downtown)
Shade: Yes
Fans: No, but it's air conditioned
Misters: No
Downtown Dallas' most Italian-minded spot has outdoor space with a view of bustling Main Street. Americano's covered, air-conditioned patio is the perfect spot to enjoy a nice negroni and fried olives, both of which will make you want to order seconds.
|
Soda Bar at the NYLO South Side
Kathy Tran
Soda Bar at the NYLO South Side
1325 South Lamar St. (Cedars)
Shade: Partial
Fans: No, but it's air conditioned
Misters: No
View: check. Great drinks: check. An infinity pool: check. Soda Bar offers one of the best bar views in Dallas, and in this case, the best can be enjoyed with your little piggies dangling in the cool water.
|
Urban Crust's third-story rooftop offers views with a side of fresh air.
Courtesy of Urban Crust
32 Degrees above Urban Crust
1006 East 15th St., Plano
Shade: A little
Fans: Yes
Misters: Yes
We mentioned Urban Crust's upstairs oasis among our favorite rooftop patios, but being so exposed, they learned that enclosing the space and adding misters and fans was a must. They don't call it 32 Degrees for nothin'.
|
The reinvented hot spot Chelsea Corner has two fantastic patios for summer drinking.
Courtesy of Chelsea Corner
Chelsea Corner
4830 McKinney Ave. (Knox/Henderson)
Shade: Yes
Fans: No, but it's air conditioned
Misters: No
This corner of McKinney and Monticello avenues has been reinvented with some nods to the former glory of Chelsea Corner. The new space offers an airy front patio just steps from the bar, where you can order drinks in red Solo cups. Stay tuned for the back patio's renovation — it's adding misters, fans and bar games.
|
Sixty Vines, a wine-sippers paradise in Plano
Kathy Tran
The Greenhouse at Sixty Vines
3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano
Shade: Yes
Fans: No, but it's air conditioned
Misters: No
Plano, we've found your spot to sip wine. This delightful, modern "outdoor" space lets diners and drinkers alike enjoy wine on tap in a greenhouse-like environment that spares you from greenhouse-like humidity.
