Dallas Bar Patios You Can Actually Enjoy on a Sweltering Summer Day

Welcome to the 2017 Dallas Summer Drinking Guide, your blueprint to the best summer ever. Hang with us and we'll lead you to the city's best summer drinks, parties and hotspots.

Summer in Texas is a tricky thing.

By the time the rest of the country has entered prime patio season, we've found ourselves basically living on the surface of the sun — which can make things sweaty for the increasingly large number of Dallas bars and restaurants with extensive outdoor dining spaces.

For some bars, it's just a matter of adding fans and misters to their covered patios. For others, it's all about creating shade with trees or canopies. Some bars offer refreshing large-format cocktails (like the Standard Pour's massive four-person Moscow Mule) to entice patio diners on a hot day.

These bars and restaurants in particular have created outdoor oases that you can still enjoy on a sweltering summer day. Just remember to sip plenty of water between cocktails — and no, a giant Moscow Mule does not count as hydration.

Sundown at Granada

3520 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Shade: Partial

Fans: Yes

Misters: Yes

Sundown not only provides a nice amount of shade, but you're likely to hear some great music while you're enjoying the second-floor patio. Grab a table along the railing so you can check out the view.

Trinity Groves

3011 Gulden Lane (West Dallas)

Shade: Partial

Fans: At select restaurants

Misters: At select restaurants

The developers of Dallas' restaurant Mecca, Trinity Groves, did it right. It's the Oprah of patios: "You get a patio, and YOU get a patio!" And thank God for that. Not only will you find some killer happy hour deals at some of these restaurants, but there's plenty of space to enjoy those great deals without melting in direct sunlight.

Henry’s Majestic

4900 McKinney Ave. (Knox/Henderson)

Shade: Yes

Fans: Yes

Misters: Yes

Henry's Majestic has the trifecta of perfect summer patios — shade, fans and misters — and serves solid food and crafty cocktails. Yeah, we'll go ahead and call this one heaven. Thanks, Henry.

Ivy Kitchen

5411 Belt Line Road, Addison

Shade: Yes

Fans: No

Misters: No

If you're planning a movie night, look up movie times for LOOK Theater and get there an hour early to enjoy happy hour on the patio of the adjoining restaurant, Ivy Kitchen. If you're lucky (or just a good planner), you'll catch some live music, which often includes the wildly erratic but intoxicating musical stylings of Dallas favorite Goga.

Water Grill's huge patio leaves nothing to be desired, thanks to its extra-sofa seating and craft cocktails. Courtesy of Water Grill

Water Grill

1920 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

Shade: Yes

Fans: No

Misters: No

Uptown's new seafood restaurant brings us not only fresh-as-they-could-be marine eats but also an outdoor Shangri-La of sorts. The sprawling 2,000-square-foot patio offers table dining and, of course, sofa space for sipping its Dallas-exclusive cocktails, the Harwood and the Lone Star.

Truck Yard's patio Kathy Tran

Truck Yard

5624 Sears St. (Lower Greenville)

Shade: Partial

Fans: No

Misters: No

Do we even have to say it? Truck Yard has the best outdoor drinking space in Dallas. The only rub is the lack of shade, which can be found and, in fact, enjoyed if you arrive early enough in the evening (or the day for you weekend warriors). If you're really lucky, you'll get a spot in the Tree House for prime people watching.

The Blind Butcher's patio will save you from the blinding heat. Courtesy of Blind Butcher

Blind Butcher

1919 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Shade: Yes

Fans: Yes

Misters: Yes

This Lowest Greenville patio offers a cool spot to enjoy local beer and house-made sausage, but make sure you're out by midnight, or you'll turn into a Blind Butcher. (Is that how the fairy tale goes?)

Savor Gastropub

2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Uptown)

Shade: At certain times

Fans: Yes

Misters: Yes

Savor's patio may offer the best people watching of the bunch since it overlooks Klyde Warren Park, but the food and drink aren't to be overlooked. If you find a cozy spot on this patio, keep it for the day.

The Ivy is your new day-drinking haven. Courtesy of The Ivy

The Ivy

5334 Lemmon Ave. (Oak Lawn)

Shade: Ample

Fans: Yes

Misters: No

The Ivy, formerly Ivy Tavern, is ready to entertain the bunch. With an outdoor pool table, plenty of TVs and enough booze to get an army sloshed (which it does most weekend nights), this patio isn't a bad place to spend a Sunday funday.

Americano

1530 Main St. (Downtown)

Shade: Yes

Fans: No, but it's air conditioned

Misters: No

Downtown Dallas' most Italian-minded spot has outdoor space with a view of bustling Main Street. Americano's covered, air-conditioned patio is the perfect spot to enjoy a nice negroni and fried olives, both of which will make you want to order seconds.

Soda Bar at the NYLO South Side

1325 South Lamar St. (Cedars)

Shade: Partial

Fans: No, but it's air conditioned

Misters: No

View: check. Great drinks: check. An infinity pool: check. Soda Bar offers one of the best bar views in Dallas, and in this case, the best can be enjoyed with your little piggies dangling in the cool water.

32 Degrees above Urban Crust

1006 East 15th St., Plano

Shade: A little

Fans: Yes

Misters: Yes

We mentioned Urban Crust's upstairs oasis among our favorite rooftop patios, but being so exposed, they learned that enclosing the space and adding misters and fans was a must. They don't call it 32 Degrees for nothin'.

The reinvented hot spot Chelsea Corner has two fantastic patios for summer drinking. Courtesy of Chelsea Corner

Chelsea Corner

4830 McKinney Ave. (Knox/Henderson)

Shade: Yes

Fans: No, but it's air conditioned

Misters: No

This corner of McKinney and Monticello avenues has been reinvented with some nods to the former glory of Chelsea Corner. The new space offers an airy front patio just steps from the bar, where you can order drinks in red Solo cups. Stay tuned for the back patio's renovation — it's adding misters, fans and bar games.

Sixty Vines, a wine-sippers paradise in Plano Kathy Tran

The Greenhouse at Sixty Vines

3701 Dallas Pkwy., Plano

Shade: Yes

Fans: No, but it's air conditioned

Misters: No

Plano, we've found your spot to sip wine. This delightful, modern "outdoor" space lets diners and drinkers alike enjoy wine on tap in a greenhouse-like environment that spares you from greenhouse-like humidity.

