Four Dallas Barbecue Joints to Take Holiday Visitors

All the meats and all the fixins at the new Ferris Wheelers in the Design District.

When family and friends come to town for the holidays, one question looms heavy over the entire visit: What the hell am I going to do with these people for the next several days? The easiest answer, of course, is eat, and you can't truly experience Dallas cuisine without going to town on a tray of smoked meats at one of the city's stellar barbecue joints. Everyone knows about Pecan Lodge by now, but if you're looking for something different, here are a few barbecue suggestions that run the gamut from quick and dirty to fine and fancy.

Ferris Wheelers' back patio has ample picnic tables, a stage with live music and a working Ferris wheel. Kathy Tran

Ferris Wheelers

Visit this new Design District barbecue joint on the weekend, and you'll get so much more than stellar smoked meat. On the back patio, you'll find ample outdoor seating, a stage with live music and a working 50-foot-tall Ferris wheel. Those who don't indulge in brisket or links can fill up on above-average sides such as fried okra and a small menu of cocktails.