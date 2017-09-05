Harvey's Floodwaters Are Receding, But in Dallas, Bars and Restaurants Continue to Rally

Jarams Donuts is donating all proceeds from its sales of "Texas strong" doughnuts to the American Red Cross in Houston. Courtesy of Jarams

For those of us who were born and raised (or who have lived or have loved ones) in cities like Rockport, Port Aransas, Corpus Christi, Victoria, Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange, after days of Harvey coverage we have felt something that lies between the grief of total destruction and the vacuum of apathy. We have been sad, yes, and we've been scared, though not for ourselves. We've watched the news and cried from our comfortable, air-conditioned homes, feeling something else: helplessness. Neutered by geography, we've watched people we love fight for their homes and their lives while we continue to wait in line at the grocery store and argue on the phone with the credit card company, the minutiae of modern life that those in Harvey's path would give anything to experience.

A cellphone photo taken in Lumberton, Texas, shows how high the water got in some areas. Facebook

We have watched our loved ones beg for rescue on Facebook, their cries for help punctuated by recipe videos and posts from people complaining about their chatty Lyft drivers. It has been completely surreal while altogether too real to comprehend, and there's not much we've been able to do about it, save for donating money online and volunteering our time at Dallas shelters that have slowly filled with evacuees.

But there's been something else, too, a movement that started small and ballooned to encompass more businesses than we could fit onto one unwieldy list: bars and restaurants rallying to raise funds and supplies for Harvey relief efforts. The outpouring of love and support has yielded commendable results; after donating a night's sales, Cane Rosso raised $20,000 for the Houston Food Bank. Cattleack BBQ raised more than $10,000 for the Salvation Army. And the emails about fundraisers keep pouring in; I've received more than 100 in the last few days.

For the people who waited in line to eat at Cane Rosso or Cattleack, it was a small gesture, but when performed in rapid-fire succession by dozens of businesses all over the city, that small gesture became a decent-sized flotation device thrown from our dry land to a drowning city nearby.

For the most part, these fundraisers are not massive, but with so many of them happening all over the region, it represents something larger: a display of our fundamental need to help our fellow man. Even as national news outlets pack up and leave affected areas and compassion fatigue sets in among those who weren't there, the fundraisers continue. It's easy to forget people once the TV stops showing video of their flooded homes and harrowing rescues, but they need support beyond the three or four days after landfall. And that's why, in Dallas, the fundraisers continue.

Here are some of the biggest events that should be on your radar:

