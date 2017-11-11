Why So Serious? 4 New Dallas Bars and Restaurants With a Sense of Humor.

The Dallas dining scene takes itself a little too seriously sometimes. Lighten up with a visit to one of these new local bars, restaurants and cafes, places that can take a joke and dish one out, too.
Bourbon & Banter
The new speakeasy in the basement of the renovated Statler has it all: A phone booth where the host needs to key in a code to open the hidden door, awesome chicken liver pate and a cocktail garnished with the word "FUCK."
Ddong Ggo
This Carrollton Korea Town eatery makes it clear where it stands before you even step foot inside: Ddong Ggo is Korean for “butthole” and, in this case, refers to a chicken's, which is why its logo is an angry chicken with its, um, butthole censored by a red X. Just about everything on this menu, including the must-order Cheese Island, is swimming in melted cheese and makes the ideal late-night drunk snack.
Harlowe MXM's Trick Pony
This cocktail bar, part of Harlowe MXM's massive new Deep Ellum complex, doesn't take itself too seriously. It changes menus and concepts a few times a year, but we loved its Bill Murray-inspired cocktail menu, which included a Coffee & Cigarettes cocktail with an ashtray full of chocolate. The Groundhog Day arrives in front of you three times in a row, with the bartender introducing it the same way each time.
Internet Cafe 2
This new Oak Cliff coffee shop — from one of the brains behind Emporium Pies — is so packed full of snark and humor, you'd be hard-pressed to find it all. First off, there is no Internet Cafe 1. Internet Cafe 2 advertised its opening on Craigslist's Casual Encounters. To join the loyalty program, you have to type your name into a text document on an old PC. The bathroom has a working landline for you to call your buds and comes with stickers that say, "I made a call from the loo at Internet Cafe 2." Grab a seat and hang out awhile — all of the tables say they're reserved, but they're not.
