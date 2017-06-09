Top Dallas Bartenders to Mix Up Oak Cliff- and Deep Ellum-Themed Cocktails at a One-Night Pop-Up
If Deep Ellum was a cocktail, what would be in it?
Mark Graham
One of the city's best cocktail teams, The & and &, is taking over Atwater Alley on Sunday night to serve a menu of cocktails based on Dallas neighborhoods. The bar takeover, in conjunction with the ongoing Negroni Week, will raise money for Trigger's Toys, a nonprofit that helps North Texas kids who need extensive medical care.
On the menu: Four Dallas neighborhood-themed cocktails with a side of snark.
The & and & packs some serious talent — Austin Gurley and Fernanda “Cubby” Rossano of High & Tight, Chris Unruh and Austin Millspaugh of Standard Pour, Máté Hartai of Black Swan Saloon and Kyle Hilla of The Theodore — but they don't take themselves too seriously, as evidenced by the promise that, if they raise $2,000 before the event, bartenders will sling drinks all night while wearing rompers. I think we can all agree we'd like to see Hartai pour St. Germain in a romphim.
The & and & will take over Atwater Alley, 4900 McKinney Ave. (the hidden cocktail den tucked inside Henry's Majestic), from 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday, June 11.
