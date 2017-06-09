menu

Top Dallas Bartenders to Mix Up Oak Cliff- and Deep Ellum-Themed Cocktails at a One-Night Pop-Up

Friday, June 9, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
If Deep Ellum was a cocktail, what would be in it?
Mark Graham
A A

One of the city's best cocktail teams, The & and &, is taking over Atwater Alley on Sunday night to serve a menu of cocktails based on Dallas neighborhoods. The bar takeover, in conjunction with the ongoing Negroni Week, will raise money for Trigger's Toys, a nonprofit that helps North Texas kids who need extensive medical care.

On the menu: Four Dallas neighborhood-themed cocktails with a side of snark.

The___and___Menu__1_.pdf

The & and & packs some serious talent — Austin Gurley and Fernanda “Cubby” Rossano of High & Tight, Chris Unruh and Austin Millspaugh of Standard Pour, Máté Hartai of Black Swan Saloon and Kyle Hilla of The Theodore — but they don't take themselves too seriously, as evidenced by the promise that, if they raise $2,000 before the event, bartenders will sling drinks all night while wearing rompers. I think we can all agree we'd like to see Hartai pour St. Germain in a romphim.

The & and & will take over Atwater Alley, 4900 McKinney Ave. (the hidden cocktail den tucked inside Henry's Majestic), from 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday, June 11.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

