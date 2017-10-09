The Show-Stopper Hot Chicken Wings in Dallas

EXPAND The electric wings at Oak Cliff's Ten Bells Tavern for $11. Ten Bells Tavern

We consume them in cascading mountains. The stats from the National Chicken Council read like satire: The NCC’s 2017 Wing Report (Americans are so batshit about chicken wings that the National Chicken Council does a Wing Report annually) projected 1.33 billion wings would be eaten on Super Bowl Sunday earlier this year, which is enough to stretch from Massachusetts to Georgia 80 times. That's roughly 83,125 tons of chicken wings eaten on one day.

So, in one of the most football-crazed cities in the world, no one should be surprised that there are dozens of ways to eat lightning-hot chicken wings. There are the right-as-rain Sysco wings in the cherry baskets, doused in chemical hot sauce and butter, fried, served with heart-stopping blue cheese sauce. Then there are careful, Thai-inspired options, glazed in garlic sauce. Some arrive in parchment, elevated with herbs. Some will hit your lips like napalm — meant to wound your insides with capsaicin extract.

These are the wings of Dallas that are show-stoppers. They are the wings that need no Super Bowl (although, they’re perfect with a cold beer and a TV that’s playing any sporting event whatsoever).

Everything you want in dive bar wings. Nick Rallo

The Scorching Hot Wings at Lakewood Landing (20 for $10.95)

The heat is real. If you’re needing a dim bar, cold whatever-beer, flat screen, and a powerful, scream-for-a-while-then-cry heat, Lakewood Landing is your next step. They drop their wings into the fry-oil until they crisp into a dark, molasses brown. The ranch is made in house, which is the only thing that comes close to fire-hosing your brain down. Get extras, and be thankful for the dim, dive bar lights: No one looks sexy eating these wings.

5818 Live Oak St.

EXPAND Jumbo whole wings at Malai Kitchen, with peppers, cilantro, and toasted sesame seeds for $6 Nick Rallo

The Thai Chicken Wings (Peek Gai Nam Daeng) at Malai Kitchen $6

They arrive as a tangle of sticky, sweet bird wings. They marinate in fish sauce and chili powder for a couple of hours. They’re painted, in all the nooks and crannies, with a Thai chili, paprika, lemongrass and cider vinegar-spiked sauce that’s punctuated with coins of jalapeño and cilantro. The skin is so deeply, satisfyingly crunchy that our ancestors would be proud of the way you’ll clean and gnaw the bones. These are, at minimum, one of the two best wing dishes in the city. Get them spicy — they’re manageable — and start with the wings studded with sesame seeds. And extra napkins.

3699 McKinney Avenue, #319

One of Dallas' most interesting bars has a Hungarian edge. Rico DeLeon

The Darkwing Drums at Armoury D.E. (Five for $12)

Deep Ellum has changed. It wasn’t long ago that an appetizer of duck hearts, two handfuls of them tumbling around in pesto, was not likely to be found on Elm Street. Now, we have Armoury D.E., which has conquered the duck — you'll find hearts and fried wings for the devouring. For a few bucks more than the average hot wing order, you get five duck wings that get deep fried and tossed around with a mango meets peach chili sauce. They’re fruity, warming, and — eat your heart out, Col. Sanders — damn finger-licking good.

2714 Elm St.

EXPAND A tweak on a typical prep makes for some juicy wings at the Trinity Groves spot. Fat Chicken

The “Fat Chicken Wings” at Fat Chicken (6 for $12)

This Trinity Groves chicken-indulgence spot does wings a little differently. They dry-rubs the bird arms, give them a 24-hour buttermilk bath of French herbs that rivals any spa treatment you’ll find in the city and coat the wings in flour, “secret spices,” and fry everything until it’s copper-gold. Encircle yourself with dipping sauces — the ranch one, oh yes — like a moat around your plate, and dip accordingly.

3011 Gulden Lane #104