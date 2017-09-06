menu

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 25: The Stirr S'more at Stirr

100 Favorite Dishes, No. 25: The Stirr S'more at Stirr

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Kellie Reynolds
Campfire s'mores ain't got nothin' on this.EXPAND
Campfire s'mores ain't got nothin' on this.
Kellie Reynolds
Leading up to September's Best of Dallas® 2017 issue, we're sharing (in no particular order) our 100 Favorite Dishes, the Dallas entrées, appetizers and desserts that really stuck with us this year.

Restaurant s'mores have been so overdone by now that the idea seems like a snooze. Stirr's version, though, is fully woke. Homemade hot fudge ripples down the sides of this tower of marshmallow creme, milk chocolate ice cream, chocolate ganache and a salty graham cracker crust, and it's sure to win over even the most cynical s'more skeptic.

The cool kids ascend the stairs to the chic rooftop bar and sip cocktails, hang out in booty shorts, and take selfie booth photos. We say conserve your energy and nix the stairs. Who needs selfies when you have s'mores like this?

Kellie Reynolds
