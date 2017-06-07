What to Do (And Eat) This Weekend: Taste of Dallas, Rosé Wine Walk and a Barbecue Battle

The 31st annual Taste of Dallas is this weekend at Fair Park. Kathy Tran

This weekend, it's all about birds, beer, burlesque and barbecue. Also rosé. And ... other things. Here's a rundown of this weekend's best Dallas food and drink events.

*****

Honey Cocoa Bordeauxx is:

A. the name of a vintage cocktail

B. the name of a renowned burlesque performer

C. a new cereal targeted at "fun" alcoholics

If you guessed B, you are correct. See Honey and her twisty, twirly friends at The Nines in Deep Ellum, where vintage-themed cocktails, entertainment and music will be the name of the game. Both national and local burlesque and cabaret acts will take the stage to an eclectic musical backdrop including rock 'n' roll, rockabilly and soul. Cover is $8 at the door.

What it be: Vintage Cocktail Hour

When it do: 7:30 to 10 p.m. (show starts at 8 p.m.) Thursday, June 8

Where dat is: 2911 Main St.

*****

There is perhaps no more poignant way of connecting with nature than by viewing it through plate glass as you nurse a craft beer and nosh on light bites. The Trinity River Audubon Center's Birds and Brew event is back and is partnering with Bolsa Mercado, so this time there's delicious food. A $40 ticket includes bites as well as three craft beers and access to artists, speakers, games, music and more.

What it be: Birds and Brew

When it do: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 9

Where dat is: 6500 Great Trinity Forest Way

*****

This weekend is the 31st annual Taste of Dallas, and the lineup looks better than ever.

kicks things off on Friday night at Gilley's Dallas. More than 40 local restaurants — including Fearing's, Chino Chinatown, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, LUCK at Trinity Groves and more — will offer tastings at this all-inclusive event. A $55 ticket includes chef demos, craft beer and liquor samples.

Saturday marks the beginning of the main event; enjoy bites from local restaurants ($2 to $5) as you stroll the Esplanade at Fair Park. New to the event this year is Live Fire: BBQ, Burgers and Brews. Chef Tim Byres has curated a collection of some of the city's finest barbecue and burgers from the likes of Hutchins BBQ, 18th & Vine, Bet the House and more. As part of the event, celebrity chefs or barbecue pitmasters will take the stage every hour, including Byres, Travis Heim, Jack Perkins and Oliver Sitin. There will be live music and kids activities to boot. Tickets start at $15.

What it be: Taste of Dallas

When it do: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11

Where dat is: 1300 Robert B. Cullum Blvd.

*****

Texans are dyed-in-the wool barbecue aficionados. They can tell you a thing or two about the perfect barbecue sauce, the merits of pecan wood and why burnt ends deserve their own place on the food pyramid. And with all of that collective knowledge of and love for smoked meat, the Big D BBQ Battle is guaranteed to be a knock-down, drag-out fight to the finish. Forty teams will compete for prizes and bragging rights in categories like best brisket and best ribs. A ticket — $30 in advance, $40 at the gate — includes samples from all the teams, craft beer, a car show and live music, with proceeds benefiting Cafe Momentum and Guns and Hoses.

What it be: Big D BBQ Battle

When it do: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where dat is: 4970 Addison Circle Drive, Addison

*****

The Common Table is turning 7, and it's marking the occasion like any 7-year-old would: with lots and lots of beer. But not just any beer.

beer. So rare you normally just look at it unless you have a pair of white curator's gloves on. OK, not really. But they're still pretty rare beers; we're talking Boulevard's Rye On Rye On Rye, Braindead's We Own Brunch, Community's Oaked Mosaic and many more. So go, celebrate and drink heartily.

What it be: The Common Table's 7th Anniversary Party

When it do: 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, June 10

Where dat is: 2917 Fairmount St.

*****

Rosé all day has become more than a T-shirt slogan. It's a symbol for a carefree, happy and altogether bourgeoisie lifestyle. You too can partake in this lifestyle as part of National Rosé Day with a rosé wine walk on Henderson Avenue. A $15 ticket includes a wine glass, one glass of Jolie Folle Rosé and $5 rosé specials at each participating venue.

What it be: Rosé Wine Walk on Henderson Ave

When it do: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10

Where dat is: 2107 N. Henderson Ave.

