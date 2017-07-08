Start Your Day Right at These Six Dallas Breakfast Spots

The crêpes at Whisk are the best way to treat yourself for the most important meal of the day. The French ham crêpe is made with Gruyere, crème fraîche, chives and sunny side up eggs. Beth Rankin

Looking for a new breakfast spot? If you haven't tried any of these spots yet, you're missing out, and you need to alleviate that ASAP.

Whisk Crêpes

This West Dallas crêperie, owned by Frenchman Julien Eelsen, is the real deal. Whether you're looking for a sweet crêpe or a savory breakfast filled with veggies and eggs, Whisk's crêpes are a lovely way to start the day. Order a cappuccino and go to town on the French ham crêpe, made with Gruyere, crème fraîche, chives and sunny side up eggs. Whisk opens at 8 a.m. daily.

Zaguan's baked goods case is filled with Latin American treats both savory and sweet. Nick Rallo

Zaguan Latin Cafe and Bakery

For an authentic taste of Latin America, hit up Zaguan Latin Cafe and Bakery, open at 7:30 a.m. daily. Order anything made with Paisa, a pasteurized queso blanco-esque cheese produced by the owner's family, and your day will be off to an epic start.

Lucky's garden hash comes with two sunny side up eggs set in roasted seasonal vegetables and Brazos Valley cheddar. Courtesy of Lucky's Cafe's Facebook page

Lucky's Cafe

This Oak Lawn staple, open daily at 7 a.m., is known for its chicken-fried steak, but breakfast is a solid option at this quirky diner. For those craving pancakes at dinnertime, take note: Lucky's serves breakfast all day.

There's nothing special about Metro Diner's cheese omelet — yet there is something inexplicably special about Metro Diner's cheese omelet. The biscuits are a must-order, too. Beth Rankin

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is open 24/7 and serves cheap, no-fuss diner food. In a city where it's increasingly difficult to eat out for less than $15 a meal, grabbing an under-$6 breakfast from Metro Diner feels like winning the lottery.

This croque madam makes every breakfast feel like brunch. Kathryn DeBruler

Bread Winners

With locations all over the Dallas area, Bread Winners is a local brunch institution, but it's also a killer breakfast spot with a huge selection of both sweet and savory breakfasts.

Bolsa Mercado's breakfast tacos are a cheap, tasty breakfast on the go. Beth Rankin

Bolsa Mercado

Bolsa Mercado, an offshoot of Oak Cliff farm-to-table institution Bolsa, is many things: a coffee shop, a market for local goods, a catering company and a sandwich spot. I's also a great place to grab a quick breakfast if you're in a hurry. Bolsa Mercado opens daily at 7 a.m. The brisket breakfast taco is a must.

