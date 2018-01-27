 


Cheddar, bacon, homemade barbecue sauce, grilled jalapeños and crispy onion strings — two for $9 at Easy Slider in Deep Ellum.
Courtesy of Easy Slider

Four Dallas Burgers You Need To Eat Right Now

City of Ate | January 27, 2018 | 4:00am
How's that New Year's resolution treating you? Yeah, that's what we thought. If your new year, new you plan doesn't have enough wiggle room, you might need to make some. The Dallas cheeseburger is better — and more prevalent — than ever. These are a few of our favorites right now.

Easy Slider's Roadside
If eating a big ol' burger fills you with too much guilt, why not try a few tiny ones instead? As we ramp up for Dallas' first slider festival, Between the Buns — taking over the Dallas Farmers Market on March 24 — we've been eating a whole lot of sliders, but few compare to the beautifully juicy burgers at Easy Slider in Deep Ellum. While you're there, try a crackle shot, a shot of liquor served with a side of pork cracklings.

This burger bao is the drunk food of our dreams.
Nick Rallo

The burger bao at Sumo Shack
Eat outside the bun with this super-fun riff on bao at Sumo Shack, the late-night Asian food spot near Southern Methodist University. Chef Dien Nguyen takes a steamed bun and stuffs it with a brisket and Angus beef blend burger (80 percent beef, 20 percent fat) seasoned with cayenne. After a night at the bar, a few of these will hit the spot — and Sumo Shack is open until 4 a.m. on weekends.

This flame-grilled chili-cheeseburger is a must at 18th & Vine.
Nick Rallo

18th & Vine's chili-cheeseburger
Everyone knows 18th & Vine is the city's best spot for Kansas City-style barbecue, but this upscale spot does more than just burnt ends. The flame-grilled chili-cheeseburger is a must-order next time you make a meat pilgrimage to Maple Avenue.

This diner burger is seriously above average.
Nick Rallo

Mockingbird Diner's double cheeseburger
The new Mockingbird Diner across from Love Field is good for so many things: watching the planes come and go, having a classic but modern diner breakfast, and this juicy, flavorful, griddle-smashed burger. Even better: This double cheeseburger will set you back less than $10.

