Four Dallas Burgers You Need To Eat Right Now

How's that New Year's resolution treating you? Yeah, that's what we thought. If your new year, new you plan doesn't have enough wiggle room, you might need to make some. The Dallas cheeseburger is better — and more prevalent — than ever. These are a few of our favorites right now.

Easy Slider's Roadside

If eating a big ol' burger fills you with too much guilt, why not try a few tiny ones instead? As we ramp up for Dallas' first slider festival, Between the Buns — taking over the Dallas Farmers Market on March 24 — we've been eating a whole lot of sliders, but few compare to the beautifully juicy burgers at Easy Slider in Deep Ellum. While you're there, try a crackle shot, a shot of liquor served with a side of pork cracklings.

This burger bao is the drunk food of our dreams. Nick Rallo