This Weekend, Some of Dallas' Biggest Chefs Will Rappel Down Reunion Tower For a Good Cause

Reunion Tower: It's tall. And this weekend, a bunch of people are rapelling down it for a good cause. Shutterstock

It is an endearing human trait that only seems more prominent as social media dominates more of our lives: People will do a lot of crazy things to raise money and awareness for a cause they feel strongly about.

Biking 150 miles for multiple sclerosis, dumping a bucket of ice on your head for ALS — all of that seems like child's play when you consider what six Dallas dining heavy-hitters are about to do this weekend. On Saturday, May 13, they will rappel 50 stories from the top Reunion Tower.

They'll be joined by dozens of other fundraising daredevils, all of them raising money and awareness for Shatterproof, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the stigma around drug and alcohol addiction. The Dallas Chefs team, which as of Thursday afternoon had raised about $22,000 of their $25,000 goal, boasts some serious culinary talent: Stephan Pyles, Aaron Staudenmaier (Lovers Seafood & Market), Molly Mandell (Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.), Nathan Tate (Rapscallion), Matt McCallister (FT33), Alex Astranti (Uchi) and Katherine Clapner (Dude, Sweet Chocolate).

Aaron Staudenmaier says he's done some rappelling in the past, but never from a building in downtown Dallas on a bustling Saturday afternoon.