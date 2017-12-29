One of Dallas' Best Cocktail Bars Is Closing This Weekend

After a decade of stellar cocktails and solid late-night eats, Dallas cocktail forefather Victor Tangos is closing after service concludes on New Year's Eve, bartender Carlos Marquez confirmed on Facebook.

Over the years, Victor Tangos has been home to some of the city's leading bar and culinary talent, from chefs Kirstyn Brewer and Jeff Harris to local bar veterans like Andrew Stofko. Headington Cos., the developer and food and drink company behind the Joule, bought the bar and restaurant in 2014. According to a CultureMap report, VT's staff has the opportunity to transfer to other Headington projects, such as Commissary, Sassetta and Wheelhouse.