The Cool Like That is from Victor Tangos' summer 2016 cocktail menu. The Knox-Henderson bar and restaurant is closing this weekend.
Courtesy of Scott Mitchell

One of Dallas' Best Cocktail Bars Is Closing This Weekend

Beth Rankin | December 29, 2017 | 4:00am
AA

After a decade of stellar cocktails and solid late-night eats, Dallas cocktail forefather Victor Tangos is closing after service concludes on New Year's Eve, bartender Carlos Marquez confirmed on Facebook.

Over the years, Victor Tangos has been home to some of the city's leading bar and culinary talent, from chefs Kirstyn Brewer and Jeff Harris to local bar veterans like Andrew Stofko. Headington Cos., the developer and food and drink company behind the Joule, bought the bar and restaurant in 2014. According to a CultureMap report, VT's staff has the opportunity to transfer to other Headington projects, such as Commissary, Sassetta and Wheelhouse.

Victor Tangos has long been a bartender's bar, the kind of place where off-duty industry presence served as a constant reminder of the solid talent and service acumen behind the stick. Dallas' cocktail scene has evolved greatly in the 10 years since VT opened, and it's left an indelible mark on the city's hospitality scene. It also played a huge role in the evolution of Henderson Avenue, which has become a hot Dallas food and nightlife neighborhood.

Victor Tangos closes for good after last call on New Year's Eve, so you've got the rest of the weekend to pay respects to this godfather of Dallas cocktails.

Victor Tangos, 3001 N. Henderson Ave.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

