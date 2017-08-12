menu

Four Dallas Cocktails to Sip In This Ungodly Heat

Clutch Serves Up an Instagrammable, Skinny Take on the Moscow Mule


Four Dallas Cocktails to Sip In This Ungodly Heat

Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By City of Ate
Heat things up and cool back down with Bolsa's Verdita.
Heat things up and cool back down with Bolsa's Verdita.
courtesy Jones Long
We'd make some cutesy comment about how hot it is out there right now, but it's safe to say we're all aware — and we've got at least another eight weeks of this heat. How will we ever make it through? Refreshing summer cocktails, that's how. Here's what to sip right now to keep your sanity in tact.

The Verdita at Bolsa
Tequila, pineapple, lime, St. Germain, cilantro, mint garnished with a pequín pepper, paprika and salt rim, dried mango candy with chamoy — Bolsa's Verdita may as well be the mascot for unending Texas summer. Pop into Bolsa during happy hour and you'll get this beautiful frozen beast for $5.

This cocktail is guaranteed to make your dog love you even more.
This cocktail is guaranteed to make your dog love you even more.
courtesy Mutts Canine Cantina

The frozen margarita with wine pop at Mutt's Canine Cantina
How can drinking a frozen marg make your dog love you even more? By sipping that marg at the pup-friendly Mutt's Canine Cantina. Grab your pooch and settle in with this frozen margarita garnished with a booze-filled wine ice pop.

This is one zombie attack we're alright with.
This is one zombie attack we're alright with.
courtesy Hot Joy

The frozen zombie at Hot Joy
The new Hot Joy is a fun spot for kitschy East-meets-West fare, sure, but our favorite part of this temporary Uptown restaurant? The tiki cocktails. Cool off with the frozen zombie cocktail, which may seem fruity and fun but packs a boozy punch.

Large-format cocktails ... because Instagram is very real.
Large-format cocktails ... because Instagram is very real.
courtesy Patron Tequila

The watermelon mule at Clutch
If there's one thing Dallas loves, it's a Moscow mule. Even more Dallas? A skinny summer variation on the mule that you can get in a 192-oz. serving for $90. Pop into Clutch with a group of friends and go to town on this refreshing large-format creation.

Bolsa
614 W. Davis St.
Dallas, TX 75208-4744

214-367-9367

www.bolsadallas.com

Mutts Canine Cantina
2889 Cityplace West Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75204

214-377-8723

www.muttscantina.com

