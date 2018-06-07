El Fenix Is Offering a Margarita Garnished With Free Food for a Year

Sometimes we need to get back to basics and, perhaps, enjoy a classic cocktail that doesn't have crazy ingredients that require eight complicated steps to make. A classic margarita — just tequila, orange liqueur, a little sweet and a little citrus — has been a traditional Texas cocktail for decades. El Fenix is giving you the chance to enjoy the classic cocktail with a floater of hope: the chance to win free food for a year.

Through June 24, it's selling its classic version of the often bastardized class margarita, the Centennial Margarita, made with El Fenix’s Centennial Reserve Edition of Patrón Barrel Select Reposado Tequila, Patrón Citronge, fresh lime and simple syrup. No frozen machines, no fake sweet and sour mix, no bullshit.

Stop in for the classic and visit elfenix.com/enter to enter to win.