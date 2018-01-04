A Local Farmer Making Deliveries Spots Something Strange in Downtown Dallas: the Joker

You expect to see a lot of things in Dallas traffic, but one local farmer spotted something a little extra: the Joker.

Local farmer Jeff Bednar was out delivering lettuce and herbs Thursday afternoon from his Lucas farm, Profound Microfarms, when he spotted something curious. Some might say nefarious, even. Bednar had just dropped off the goods at Bullion on Record Street and was headed to his next drop when someone strange pulled up next to him: the Joker.

Bednar didn't exactly converse with the Batman character — "just caught him at a stop light and asked if I could take his photo," he says — but the encounter stopped him dead in his tracks. From the hair and makeup to the purple suit and over-the-top ride, this guy was taking his role as an evil villain very seriously. The Joker didn't stop for a bite at Bullion (it wasn't open yet), but if there's any restaurant we'd expect the Joker to crash, the gilded downtown French brasserie might be it.

"All I could think about was the conversation he must have had with his wife," Bednar says. "'So, baby ... I need to buy a $100K car, paint it chrome purple and dress as the Joker on Thursday afternoon.'"

