Dallas' First Brunch Fest Was a Hit

Monday, February 13, 2017 at 10:27 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Dallas seriously digs brunch, as evidenced by the turnout at the first-ever Morning After brunch festival.
Dallas seriously digs brunch, as evidenced by the turnout at the first-ever Morning After brunch festival.
Mikel Galicia
More than 2,000 brunch fans filed into the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday afternoon for the Morning After, a Dallas Observer festival that featured all things brunch. Lines at the sold-out festival did get long, but most moved quickly, and the Champagne flowed all morning long.

Two dishes in particular got a lot of play at the fest: chicken and waffles and biscuits and gravy. Both were well represented, with Top Golf's chicken and waffles winning the crowd's pick for best dish. Our favorite dish: a creative deep-fried pocket of meat wrapped in plantain and topped with pickled veggies from La Bodega's on Greenville Avenue. The sweetness of the plantains, combined with the briney pickled veggies and the perfect crunch of its deep-fried exterior, made us want to visit this Latin eatery to try their full brunch menu.

Biscuits and gravy proved quite popular at the fest.
Biscuits and gravy proved quite popular at the fest.
Mikel Galicia

On the booze front, the bloody mary station was a hit (who can say no to a rib-eye-flavored bloody?), as was the bubbly station where drinkers could bypass the typical mimosa to try sparkling wine mixed with one of the sweet, perky shrubs from Cook Hall at the W.

The weather was beautiful, the biscuits plentiful and the booze was abundant enough to ensure we were absolutely unproductive for the entire rest of the day. If you missed this fest, worry not: Iron Fork will be here before you know it, filling Centennial Hall at Fair Park on April 26 with bite-sized samplings from some of the city's best chefs.

There was booze, there were biscuits and there were a lot of chicken and waffles at this year's Morning After brunch fest.
There was booze, there were biscuits and there were a lot of chicken and waffles at this year's Morning After brunch fest.
Mikel Galicia
Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
