An Easter Keg Hunt and Six Other Events That Make Adulting Tolerable

Are dogs and beer kind of your thing? If so, Pups and Pints at the Deep Ellum Brewing Co. might be just the event for you. Melissa Hennings

Let's face it: being an adult is awful. The closest we normally get to an Easter egg hunt is finding our keys, usually when we are late for work or when a child, still possessing some sense of joy and wonderment, has hidden them. But occasionally life returns a shred of joy to our lives, usually in the form of alcohol. This Thursday will be one such occasion thanks to the Flying Saucer Fort Worth, which is holding an Easter keg hunt. Participants will go on a scavenger hunt throughout Sundance Square, with the hunt terminating at Flying Saucer. Beer and prizes will be provided courtesy of Real Ale Brewing Company. This event is free to attend.

What it be: Easter Keg Hunt

When it do: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where dat is: 111 E. Third St., Fort Worth

*****

Every second Thursday, the Dallas Museum of Art whips up some cocktails and keep the museum open late for a unique and unexpected look at their collection. This week's pop-culture theme is Shaken, Not Stirred, which means museum goers will be given a veritable license to chill with jazz, French 75s and food such as pork bitterballen prepared just for the occasion. Tickets are $10 for non-members; drinks and food may be purchased separately.

What it be: Off the Wall: Shaken, Not Stirred Edition

When it do: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where dat is: 1717 N. Harwood St.

*****

IPAs are like siblings: There can only be one winner. Determining who that winner is takes a knock-down-drag-out competition, of course. Will it be the brassy Ballast Point Sculpin from California or Colorado's own Oskar Blues? Find out at Eno's first ever blind tasting IPA beer tournament. Over the course of six rounds, participants 21 years of age and older will taste test four beers from Texas, Colorado and California. At the end of the night one victor will emerge to much celebration and pizza-eating. Tickets are $35.

What it be: Eno's IPA Beer Tournament

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where dat is: 407 N. Bishop Ave.

*****

It's easy to appreciate moonlight as lunar illumination or the inspiration for a Beethoven sonata, but have you ever stopped to think how moonlight can facilitate — nay, enhance — your shopping experience? The patio at Trinity Groves will feature a new night market, Music and Moonlight, this Thursday. Shop from local artists and vendors while enjoying live music and maybe a bite or two from one of Trinity's restaurants. And if you listen very closely, you may even hear Jimmy Stewart's tipsy version of "Buffalo Gals."

What it be: Music and Moonlight Market

When it do: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 13

Where dat is: 425 Bedford St.

*****

Girl Scout cookies and craft beer: a pairing so indulgent, it's sure to make even the most lenient dietitian cringe. Tupps Brewery will pair five different cookies with five of their beers, so you too can experience how the peanut butter in Tagalongs plays with the orange notes in Tupps' wheat beer, Texas Shade. Tickets are $15.

What it be: Girl Scout Cookie and Beer Pairing

When it do: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. (two seatings) Saturday, April 15

Where dat is: 721 Anderson St., McKinney

*****

Ever wanted to learn how to make cheese? Well now's your chance! Break out the hairnets and the rennet tablets, because Mozzarella Co. is having a mozzarella and ricotta cheesemaking class. Start the afternoon with a tour of Mozzarella Co. before taking part in a hands-on cheesemaking tutorial. The day's activities conclude in real Little Miss Muffet style with a wine and cheese tasting. Tickets are $75 per person. Call 214-741-4072 for reservations.

What it be: Cheesemaking Class at Mozzarella Co.

When it do: noon-2 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where dat is: 2944 Elm St.

*****

Do you love beer? Silly question, sorry. But what of puppies? If you're anything like us, you probably think they're right up there with naps and benzodiazepines. If that's the case, you should stop by Deep Ellum Brewing Company's fundraiser for Paws in the City. Tickets are $20 and include three beers and the opportunity to adopt a pup. Proceeds benefit the all-volunteer Paws in the City.

What it be: Pups and Pints

When it do: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Where dat is: 2823 St. Louis St.

*****