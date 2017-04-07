Is El Corazon in Oak Cliff About to Be Turned Into Retail Space?

Currently located on that plot of land in the Bishop Arts District: El Corazon de Tejas. The beloved local Tex-Mex restaurant has a lot of history in Oak Cliff; the building it's in has been been turning out cheese-stuffed tortillas since 1955. The building was originally built in the 40s as Wyatt Food Store, then became several different Mexican/Tex-Mex restaurant concepts before rebranding as El Corazon in 2013.

During yesterday's City Plan Commission meeting, the replat request was approved, Stone reports. "The item was on the commission’s consent agenda, which means it was approved without discussion. The properties are zoned 'community retail' and could be redeveloped with building heights of up to four stories." Could this spell the end of El Corazon? The Bishop Arts neighborhood is primed to change substantially in coming years thanks to developers' plans to build mixed-use developments in the area. We've reached out to El Corazon and Oak Cliff councilman Scott Griggs in an effort to learn more about developers' plans for the plot of land but have yet to receive a response.