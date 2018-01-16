 


Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. opened a second location in Mockingbird Station.
Kathy Tran

Dallas Gets Extra Cheesy With Two New Grilled Cheese Restaurants

Beth Rankin | January 16, 2018 | 4:00am
Dallas seems to be digging grilled cheese.

In November, Melted opened in the Cedars, bringing with it a local-beer-centric bar and both classic and fancified grilled cheese sandwiches like the That's All Folks ($11.95), made with pulled pork, ham, mustard, Swiss and pickles on hefty griddled sourdough. Yesterday, on the third anniversary of its Bishop Arts restaurant opening, Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. opened a second location in Mockingbird Station.

The new location, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, serves a similar menu to the Bishop Arts location: grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, bacon-pineapple lollipops and grilled cheese sandwiches piled with extras such as honeyed compound butter, smoked brisket, and mac and cheese.

DGCC Isn't the only cheesy new restaurant in DFW. This week, Richardson development CityLine announced plans for Texan Melts, "a new concept that will offer melted sandwich favorites with a Texan twist," according to a press release that boasts "grilled, cheesy favorites" but strangely avoids using the phrase "grilled cheese."

In a, well, extra-cheesy press release quote, owner Greg Sippel calls his grilled sandwich restaurant a "new sandwich concept."

“We are excited to pioneer our own new sandwich concept at CityLine, which is an ideal location with its bustling environment and hundreds of residents and office workers within walking distance,” he said. “We like to say we are gussying up the traditional sandwich — Texas style!"

Expect patty melts, Reubens and other such "melted sandwich favorites" when the restaurant opens in the coming weeks.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

