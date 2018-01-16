Dallas Gets Extra Cheesy With Two New Grilled Cheese Restaurants

Dallas seems to be digging grilled cheese.

In November, Melted opened in the Cedars, bringing with it a local-beer-centric bar and both classic and fancified grilled cheese sandwiches like the That's All Folks ($11.95), made with pulled pork, ham, mustard, Swiss and pickles on hefty griddled sourdough. Yesterday, on the third anniversary of its Bishop Arts restaurant opening, Dallas Grilled Cheese Co. opened a second location in Mockingbird Station.

The new location, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, serves a similar menu to the Bishop Arts location: grilled peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, bacon-pineapple lollipops and grilled cheese sandwiches piled with extras such as honeyed compound butter, smoked brisket, and mac and cheese.