Five Dallas Dishes to Kill Your Hangover

Love Jonathon's chicken and waffles but can't stomach the lengthy brunch-time wait? Head down the street to what used to be Kessler Park Eating House. Taylor Danser

Welcome to the day after, when regret runs rampant and the struggle is very much real real. If you've over-indulged, here are a few ways to kick that hangover.

Jonathon's chicken and waffles

Tired of waiting on the sidewalk for the chance to get down on Jonathon's chicken and waffles? You're in luck: Jonathon's recently turned its sister restaurant down the street, Kessler Park Eating House, into Jonathon's Diner, an extension of the wildly popular Oak Cliff brunch spot.

Ojeda's enchiladas, made the same way as "Papa" Ben Ojeda made them in 1969. Chris Wolfgang

Ojeda's enchiladas

Even after 48 years, the cheese and onion enchiladas at Ojeda's Tex-Mex have hardly changed — and thank God for that.

For less than 11 bucks, you'll get Lucky's chicken-fried steak, spinach from Oak Hill Farms in Poteet, Texas, and delicious mashed potatoes with red-eye gravy. Nick Rallo

Lucky's Chicken-Fried Steak

Lucky's Cafe regulars swear by the chicken-fried steak, which comes swimming in gravy that's good enough to eat by the bowl-full.

Say hello to your future: brunch nachos. Kathryn DeBruler

Brunch nachos at Campuzano's

Scrambled eggs on nachos? It works, friend, and it's everything we've ever wanted from our life.

This mussel broth-flavored cocktail will help you muscle through a hangover. Jones Long

Bolsa's michelada

If you're gonna get down with the hair of the dog, do it right with Bolsa's michelada. Made with mussel-chorizo broth (made with beer, chorizo, onion and peppers), lime juice, Austin's Bloody Revolution bloody mary mix and Big Bend Brewing Co.'s Tejas Clara light lager, this is a sophisticated take on a brunch staple.

