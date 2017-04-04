Two of Dallas' Best Italian Restaurants Are Teaming Up for a Mind-Blowing, One-Night-Only Feast

Sprezza’s squash blossoms with mozzarella, anchovy, tomato and breadcrumbs. Mikel Galicia

There is some serious talent in the Dallas Italian food scene, and this weekend, two of the city’s biggest pasta heavy-hitters are teaming up to throw a family-style feast.

On Sunday, April 9, chefs David Uygur and Justin Holt at Lucia, which is normally closed on Sundays, will share their tiny kitchen with Sprezza chef Ryan Ferguson. There are only two seatings for the dinner, which is likely to fill up fast.

“We thought it would be fun to get together and cook with someone else who does Italian,” Uygur says. “We decided to do a family-style meal because that’s how we like to eat — passing around plates and trying different dishes.”

Oysters with warm ham fat and herbs, pork terrine, green garlic and rabbit fonduta-ricotta ravioli, an indulgent spring dessert made with rhubarb and lemon balm — the restaurant won’t make any substitutions to the set menu, but diners who are willing to put their fate in chefs’ hands will be rewarded handsomely.

Seatings for the $75-per-person meal, which includes an optional $45-per-person wine pairing, are at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and, as is always the case with Lucia, reservations will likely be snatched up fast. If you’re in the mood for an indulgent Italian spring feast, head to Lucia’s website and use their new online reservation system to grab a table.

Lucia, 408 W. Eighth St.

