Dallas Observer BrewFest is Back — Snag Tickets Before They Go on Sale to the Public

Wanna spend an evening at Dallas Farmers Market sampling from a selection of more than 500 local, national and international craft beers? Of course you do, which is why it's time to start planning for the eighth annual Dallas Observer BrewFest, taking over the market on Sept. 8.

General admission tickets start at $35 and include entry into the event at 7 p.m., a dozen 2-ounce beer samples (you can always buy more sample cards if you're particularly thirsty), entertainment and access to food vendors. Feeling fancy? For $65, a VIP ticket includes early entry into the event at 6 p.m. (avoid those lines, baby), access to a VIP area with private restrooms, liquor sampling and exclusive catered food.

Wanna snag tickets before the general public? Presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday — just use the promo code BREWFAN to get early bird tickets. Ticket prices will increase as the event draws near, so buy tickets now for a hot deal on cold beer. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 15.